Fayetteville, NC

WRAL

Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place

CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
CLAYTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’

A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

Your Fayetteville Area Halloween 2022 Guide – Dates, Times & Events

It’s spooky season and that means it’s time to find out what’s going on in and around Fayetteville for Halloween 2022. With things (mostly) back to normal now, there are a large number of events going on around our region. And with Halloween itself falling on a Monday, that’s creating some confusion in scheduling.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, dumps load on I-95

DUNN, N.C. — Crews were recovering everything from Ragu spaghetti sauce to roller skates from an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Harnett County on Wednesday. The State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, pulling a load from Pennsylvania to Florida, fell asleep in a work zone. The accident happened just before noon in the southbound lanes near the city of Dunn.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WITN

Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed after they were hit by a car while riding a bike in Goldsboro. According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The cyclist was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Their name has not been released.
GOLDSBORO, NC

