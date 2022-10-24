Read full article on original website
Related
Putting a bow on Ned Gonet’s Ravenscroft coaching farewell; Pinecrest makes history
News and notes from around the state include items from East Forsyth, Wake Forest, Pinecrest, Shelby and New Bern. See who the bright spots were this week.
High school football predictions for Week 11
Many of the best moments in high school football come from rivalry games. This week, two in-county rivalries take center stage in t
GHOE Homecoming Wrecker: Campbell hoping to end A&T’s streak
First place is at stake in the Big South as Camels go to North Carolina A&T and Greatest Homecoming On Earth The post GHOE Homecoming Wrecker: Campbell hoping to end A&T’s streak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
cbs17
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
WITN
Former Farmville Central star Smith named to Jerry West Award watch list
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - N.C. State sophomore Terquavion Smith named to the Jerry West award watch list on Tuesday. The award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame goes to the top shooting guard in college basketball. He is one of just 20 players on the list. The Farmville...
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
sunny943.com
Inside the Huddle: Fayetteville High School Football for October 28
The Inside the Huddle show is back for the games of the week of October 28, including our featured Mid South game of the week: South View at Jack Britt. HIT PLAY to listen to the full show below!. Your Fayetteville Area Halloween 2022 Guide – Dates, Times & Events...
Jacobs pulls in first deer ever
RJ Jacobs hunted on private land in Scotland County. This was his first deer he’s killed. His parents are Raylon and Ashley Jacobs of Laurinburg.
WRAL
Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place
CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
sandhillssentinel.com
Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’
A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
WRAL
Johnston County Board of Education moves to help low-performing schools
CLAYTON, N.C. — The Johnston County Board of Education will meet Tuesday to discuss how to help low-performing schools one day after a new report showed the pandemic's devastating impact on students across the nation. The drops in math scores are bigger than ever seen in the history of...
‘A grand new adventure.’ Scotty McCreery, wife announce birth of their baby boy
Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, shared the sentimental meaning behind their new son’s name.
wkml.com
Your Fayetteville Area Halloween 2022 Guide – Dates, Times & Events
It’s spooky season and that means it’s time to find out what’s going on in and around Fayetteville for Halloween 2022. With things (mostly) back to normal now, there are a large number of events going on around our region. And with Halloween itself falling on a Monday, that’s creating some confusion in scheduling.
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, dumps load on I-95
DUNN, N.C. — Crews were recovering everything from Ragu spaghetti sauce to roller skates from an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Harnett County on Wednesday. The State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, pulling a load from Pennsylvania to Florida, fell asleep in a work zone. The accident happened just before noon in the southbound lanes near the city of Dunn.
WMBF
Robeson County schools implement new school rules for student-athletes
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Public Schools of Robeson County announced Monday that they will implement a new rule that governs student-athletes during games and extracurricular activities. PSRC Spokeswoman Jessica Horne said the new rule is based on the current policy, PSRC Policy 2475, and it will help align with...
Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence
LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
cbs17
Hoke County hospital honors late sheriff with scholarship, plaque, room renaming
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County hospital has renamed a room and created a scholarship in honor of its late sheriff. Cape Fear Valley Health’s Hoke Hospital held the ceremony to honor Sheriff Hubert Peterkin on Tuesday. “He loved his community, and it was expressed by way...
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
WITN
Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed after they were hit by a car while riding a bike in Goldsboro. According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The cyclist was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Their name has not been released.
Comments / 4