Mississippi State

Mississippi investigates spate of police shootings

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — State investigators in Mississippi are probing at least five police shootings that occurred in October. The shootings took place across the state and have resulted in multiple injuries and at least three deaths.

The latest shooting happened on Sunday and resulted in the death of a person in northeast Mississippi. Witnesses attending a family member’s visitation at a funeral home near the shooting told WLBT-TV they heard a car crash outside and an exchange of gunfire. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has not identified the person who died.

On Friday in southeast Mississippi, a 58-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment after he was shot by a deputy, according to WLOX-TV. The man was in stable condition at the hospital. The sheriff’s department had been responding to a domestic disturbance, the news station reported.

In the north Mississippi college town of Oxford on Oct. 19, deputies shot and killed a man who took a woman and her two teenage children hostage, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said. The woman and teens survived the incident.

Another man was shot at a seafood restaurant in the Memphis suburb of Southaven, though it was not immediately clear how police were connected to the shooting. The fatal shooting of a Black teenager on Oct. 6 on the opposite end of the state sparked protests in Gulfport.

Jaheim McMillan, 15, died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store. Gulfport police said in a news release that the shooting occurred after they responded to a 911 call about several minors waving guns at other motorists.

The high school freshman died after he was taken off life support at a hospital in Alabama. McMillan’s family doesn’t believe he was armed, and their supporters are calling for the release of body camera footage of the shooting. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has said the footage will be released after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation completes its work.

MBI is examining all of the shootings and will share its findings with the state attorney general’s office. MBI investigates all police shootings in the state, and the attorney general’s office is in charge of any prosecutions.

On Monday, the attorney general’s office said it found that a Mississippi deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The attorney general’s office made its decision following an MBI investigation.

