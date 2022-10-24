ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarkcountylive.com

Free Family Fall Carnival

Check out the free family-friendly Fall Carnival this weekend for a safe and fun time for kids of all ages!. There will be raffles for prizes (each attendee get a free raffle ticket), including new skateboards, scooters, gift cards, and more!. Don’t miss the chili contest, or grab a hot...
VANCOUVER, WA
travelawaits.com

8 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Vancouver, Washington

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Formerly known as the stepsister to Portland, Oregon, Vancouver in Washington State is now stepping up and establishing its reputation as a must-stop on the journey north or south on Interstate 5. With high-rise buildings lining up like soldiers on the newly developed waterfront, one cannot help but become curious about this city perched on the edge of the mighty Columbia River.
VANCOUVER, WA
waheagle.com

Couple brings leather work to Cathlamet

It all started with a red purse. When Jasmine and Chris Riley were still dating, she was managing a little boutique in Eugene, and he was working for the state of Washington. She also was an instructor in health care, with a background in management. Enamored with a red purse...
CATHLAMET, WA
Pamplin Media Group

Leaving Someone Out of Your Will

This article brought to you courtesy of Paula Walker of Confluence Law Center, Gresham Outlook Insider Estate Planning Expert. There are many reasons why you may decide not to include a family member or relative to benefit from your Will or Trust (for this article referred to generically as "Will"). Among them may be that that person does not need the inheritance, and another that for circumstances considered important to you they do not deserve an inheritance.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Woman, 77, Lovingly Looks After Long-Lasting Animals

The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday for a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.
LA CENTER, WA
Chronicle

Man Falls to Death While Trail Running in Columbia River Gorge

The body of a Camas man was recovered early Sunday morning after he apparently fell from a cliff while trail running along the Pacific Crest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Nicholas Wells. The search began Friday evening after Wells’ wife called the Hood...
CAMAS, WA
thereflector.com

Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business

After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy