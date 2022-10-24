Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Preview: Vols Host Kentucky in Top 20 Showdown
The Opponent: Tennessee meets the University of Kentucky for the 118th time on Saturday. The Vols hold the all-time edge at 82-26-9. Kentucky in its 10th season under Mark Stoops, who has really rewarded the Kentucky administration for showing patience early in his tenure. While Kentucky may always be a basketball school (sorry Coach), Stoops has made the Cats both feared and relevant in the SEC. In terms of notable alumni, this week’s choice is easy for me. Miss Elizabeth was the original WWF (WWE) starlet and a proud UK graduate. For those not familiar, Miss Elizabeth was the “manager” of Macho Man Randy Savage. The two were married for a number of years in real life. Miss Elizabeth’s career spanned the better part of two decades. She ended up married to wrestler Lex Luger later in life before tragically passing away at 42. While often portrayed as a classic damsel in distress, Miss Elizabeth was a true badass babe of pro wrestling.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Gives Final Kentucky Preview
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday ahead of the Vols’ Top 20 clash with Kentucky in Knoxville. The Vols are 7-0 on the season and have an upcoming date with Georgia on the horizon, but will first have to handle business against the Wildcats.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Linebacker Visiting Tennessee For Kentucky Game
Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson is visiting Tennessee for the Vols’ matchup against Kentucky, the Michigan native announced Thursday morning. Still a junior in high school, Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 215 pound prospect that projects as a linebacker at the college level. Jackson ranks as a four-star...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis calls Kentucky at Tennessee a quintessential battle of style and pace, outlines an upset blueprint
Rece Davis is excited for the Kentucky-Tennessee game, and has called it a quintessential battle of style and pace. Davis noted that despite all the recent issues at Tennessee, the Vols have won 34 of 37 games in the border rivalry. This time, it’s one of the slowest-paced teams in the country in Kentucky, and one of of the fastest in Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier shares admiration for Josh Heupel, appreciation for Tennessee offense
Steve Spurrier loves a high-powered passing attack. The Head Ball Coach loved what he saw from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad in its Week 7 win over Alabama. Tennessee was Spurrier’s rival at Florida and South Carolina, but the HBC was rooting for his home-state team on The Third Saturday in October. Spurrier shared high praise for Heupel and the Vols during his appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”
rockytopinsider.com
4,870 Minutes And Unfinished Business: James, Vescovi Looking For More In Final Season
One hundred sixty-five games, 150 starts and 4,870 minutes. Tennessee seniors Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi are more than college basketball veterans. They’ve been battle tested by nearly everything college basketball can throw at them. “I think there’s no situation they will see and say ‘I don’t know what...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Fall Baseball Notes And Observations
Tennessee baseball is nearly four weeks into its six week fall practice period. I’ve had the chance to watch six Tennessee intrasquad scrimmages to this point in the fall. I didn’t watch Tennessee’s scrimmage against Wake Forest as I was traveling back from Baton Rouge so I’ve only had the chance to watch the Vols face off against one another.
wvlt.tv
Where is the Tennessee-Kentucky Beer Barrel?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Kentucky have long been football rivals, and that rivalry came to a peak in 1925 when some Kentucky students decided they needed to make some sort of trophy for the occasion. That trophy came in the form of the Beer Barrel (revealed as an...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Top 20 Matchup Against Kentucky
Tennessee’s dark mode uniforms are making its 2022 season debut on Saturday against Kentucky with a new twist. After wearing white helmets with the alternate uniforms a season ago, the Vols added a black helmet to compliment the uniform combination. Tennessee added the dark mode uniforms to the arsenal...
Georgia, Tennessee Make College Football Playoff
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to discuss his prediction that Georgia and Tennessee will make the College Football playoff.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee-Kentucky Preview, Advantages for the Vols | RTI Press Pass
The RTI Press Pass is back for another great episode here in the middle of week nine of the college football season. With Tennessee starting the season 7-0, all the talk and attention of the college football world has been in the direction of Knoxville. Ever since Tennessee’s win over Alabama, people have been already looking forward to next weekend’s pivotal game between Tennessee and Georgia.
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News
Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
#TashaTough: Kellie Harper on impact of LVFL Tasha Butts as she battles cancer
Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper spoke about what it meant to support Lady Vol For Life Tasha Butts as she battles cancer.
atozsports.com
An old Butch Jones quote is making the rounds on social media and it’s hilarious to read after Vols’ 7-0 start
If you’re a diehard Tennessee Vols fan, you likely remember a lot of disastrous quotes from former UT head coach Butch Jones. From the “championship of life” quote to Jones saying that the 2015 and 2016 seasons were some of the best seasons in a 20-year period for the Vols, there’s been no shortage of terrible quotes from the current Arkansas State head coach.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Reveals Dark Mode Uniforms With Black Helmets
Tennessee has announced the return of the Dark Mode alternate uniforms… with one huge addition. The Vols have officially added an all-black helmet to the mix. Tennessee’s Dark Mode alternate uniform will now consist of a black jersey with orange numbers and an orange Power T in the middle of the collar. The jerseys will match the pants, which are also black and boast two orange stripes down both sides of the legs.
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
247Sports
Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari opens up on 'crushing' NCAA Tournament upset
Kentucky basketball made unfortunate headlines last season when it was upset by the No. 15-seed Saint Peter's Peacocks in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. For a program that has won eight national championships and reached 17 Final Fours, it was a difficult loss to swallow. In head coach John Calipari’s media day press conference on Tuesday, he was asked how it affected his team and how to safeguard against future upsets.
