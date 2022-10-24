The Opponent: Tennessee meets the University of Kentucky for the 118th time on Saturday. The Vols hold the all-time edge at 82-26-9. Kentucky in its 10th season under Mark Stoops, who has really rewarded the Kentucky administration for showing patience early in his tenure. While Kentucky may always be a basketball school (sorry Coach), Stoops has made the Cats both feared and relevant in the SEC. In terms of notable alumni, this week’s choice is easy for me. Miss Elizabeth was the original WWF (WWE) starlet and a proud UK graduate. For those not familiar, Miss Elizabeth was the “manager” of Macho Man Randy Savage. The two were married for a number of years in real life. Miss Elizabeth’s career spanned the better part of two decades. She ended up married to wrestler Lex Luger later in life before tragically passing away at 42. While often portrayed as a classic damsel in distress, Miss Elizabeth was a true badass babe of pro wrestling.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO