Read full article on original website
Related
Big Bert’s French Fries is a Halloween Tradition in Presque Isle, Maine
Bert Winslow is the man behind Big Bert’s French Fries - the place to go for hot fries on Halloween in Presque Isle. You can look all over, but you won't find anyone else doing it. So how did it get started and how many people come by? What's with the new food cart? Is he going on the road? Bert answers all your questions and more...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
Maine and New Hampshire Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
wabi.tv
Injured stray dog finds a forever home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
Bangor approves tiny home communities with new city ordinance
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is allowing a 'tinier' housing option to be built in town. City councilors recently approved a new ordinance allowing tiny home developments to be built in Bangor. "We see this as a piece of a whole slew of options that we want...
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30
Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges
Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
wabi.tv
School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”. He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on...
Ellsworth American
Twilite Motel closes after six decades
ELLSWORTH — The Twilite Motel, which has been open for 67 years, will no longer be operating as a motel. Former owners Ariela and Chuck Zucker sold the business on Oct. 12 after owning and operating the motel since 2007. The motel has changed hands five times during its lifetime.
wabi.tv
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
wabi.tv
Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: 17-year-old Lacey needs a home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Lacey, a 17-year-old Chihuahua. For more information, click here.
Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Cancels Hunter’s Breakfast Saturday – Will Be Handing Out Treats Halloween
Some disappointing news out of Trenton! The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled the Hunter's Breakfast that was set to take place this Saturday, October 29th. They do want to thank everyone who came out and supported them this season. On a personal note it was awesome to see so many people, and to be able to broadcast from the fire station as we did pre-COVID!
mainepublic.org
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators
State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
colbyecho.news
Waterville landlords concerned about proposed ordinances
On Oct. 18, the Waterville City Council held its weekly meeting to discuss matters of importance to the city. One point of contention was the proposed rental registration ordinance. This ordinance requires more comprehensive documentation of the housing in Waterville. This includes the contact information of landlords, the number of...
wabi.tv
Authorities release surveillance video of missing Miami boy in a Maine Walgreens
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have released new surveillance video from a drugstore in Houlton believed to be of a missing Miami boy. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the FBI released video from a Walgreens. They say it shows 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales and confirms he...
mainepublic.org
Bangor to allow development of tiny homes, permanent supportive housing
City councilors have approved a new ordinance that will allow developers to build tiny home parks in Bangor. The ordinance is another tool that the city could use to expand its local housing stock, said Bangor planning officer Anne Krieg. It also stems from an affordable housing study that the city conducted back in 2019.
mainebiz.biz
Proposal for 54 condo units under review in Ellsworth
Courtesy / Hedefine Engineering & Design Inc. The city of Ellsworth is reviewing a proposal to build 54 condominium units several blocks from the downtown. In recent years, developers have been working hard to keep up with booming demand for residential construction in Ellsworth, with units receiving multiple queries within hours of availability.
Innovative programs are drawing students to one of Maine's most rural universities
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Personalized classes, affordability, degree options, convenience, and high-quality education are just some of the reasons students choose the University of Maine at Presque Isle for their higher education. This semester, though, the university has seen a 10 percent rise in enrollment, an increase more than...
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 0