Presque Isle, ME

wabi.tv

Injured stray dog finds a forever home

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
WATERVILLE, ME
The Maine Writer

Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30

Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges

Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
DEER ISLE, ME
Ellsworth American

Twilite Motel closes after six decades

ELLSWORTH — The Twilite Motel, which has been open for 67 years, will no longer be operating as a motel. Former owners Ariela and Chuck Zucker sold the business on Oct. 12 after owning and operating the motel since 2007. The motel has changed hands five times during its lifetime.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
ROCKLAND, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Cancels Hunter’s Breakfast Saturday – Will Be Handing Out Treats Halloween

Some disappointing news out of Trenton! The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled the Hunter's Breakfast that was set to take place this Saturday, October 29th. They do want to thank everyone who came out and supported them this season. On a personal note it was awesome to see so many people, and to be able to broadcast from the fire station as we did pre-COVID!
TRENTON, ME
mainepublic.org

Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators

State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
MAINE STATE
colbyecho.news

Waterville landlords concerned about proposed ordinances

On Oct. 18, the Waterville City Council held its weekly meeting to discuss matters of importance to the city. One point of contention was the proposed rental registration ordinance. This ordinance requires more comprehensive documentation of the housing in Waterville. This includes the contact information of landlords, the number of...
WATERVILLE, ME
mainepublic.org

Bangor to allow development of tiny homes, permanent supportive housing

City councilors have approved a new ordinance that will allow developers to build tiny home parks in Bangor. The ordinance is another tool that the city could use to expand its local housing stock, said Bangor planning officer Anne Krieg. It also stems from an affordable housing study that the city conducted back in 2019.
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Proposal for 54 condo units under review in Ellsworth

Courtesy / Hedefine Engineering & Design Inc. The city of Ellsworth is reviewing a proposal to build 54 condominium units several blocks from the downtown. In recent years, developers have been working hard to keep up with booming demand for residential construction in Ellsworth, with units receiving multiple queries within hours of availability.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week

Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
BANGOR, ME
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

