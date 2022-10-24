Read full article on original website
Navasota PD recovers 27 stolen baby formula tubs from grocery store
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Eight months ago, Abbott baby formula shut down its plant causing shortages across the United States. Now that formula supply is almost back to ‘normal’ levels, multiple thieves came to Navasota to empty out their shelves. The Navasota Police Department says four individuals headed into...
Madisonville police search for UTV theft suspects
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Police are searching for two people they say were involved in stealing five Utility Terrain Vehicles, or side-by-sides, from a Kawasaki Dealership during the early morning hours of October 24. The dealership is located on South May St. Police say video from the scene shows...
NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH
A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
Bryan police remind parents to keep an eye on their kids this Halloween
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a weekend full of spooky celebrations approaches, it’s important to prioritize safety along with fun. Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department says families should continue to follow general safety rules such as staying on sidewalks and crossing at crosswalks this Halloween. Taylor advises its best if families have a plan for where they’re going.
Authorities investigating second drive-by shooting at Bryan home
Authorities in Brazos County are investigating a drive-by shooting for the second time into a home that had multiple people and a child inside.
Man arrested after assaulting wife and setting home on fire
A man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly threatened his wife and then set fire to her home on the 9100 block of Sierra Del Carmen in the Deer Trail Subdivision east of Conroe on Oct. 25. The first crews for North Montgomery County Fire Department were on scene...
Brazos County home targeted twice in separate drive-by shootings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects involved in a pair of drive-by shootings that have occurred at the same house near Lake Bryan. Deputies say both shootings happened this month at a home near Creekside Drive and Sandypoint Road. Nobody...
Driver in road rage case found guilty in Grimes County
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The driver accused of an act of road rage that left a family scared for their lives has been found guilty in a Grimes County courtroom. Blake Jon Arrington, 52, was found guilty Thursday on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child.
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
Victim identied in one vehicle fatality crash in Grimes County
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Evergreen Forest Lane. According to a DPS spokesman, The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Oct. 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound, failed to negotiate a curve, overturned, and ejected the driver.
Bryan firefighters will ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend for MDA
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters will be scattered around the city this weekend asking drivers at various intersections to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “After 68 years of participating with the MDA for the Fill the Boot program here in the city of Bryan, we’re so happy to...
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Marlin police arrest suspect in argument turned shooting
MARLIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after an argument turned into a shooting, according to Marlin Police Department. Around 1:30 p.m., Marlin Police were called to the Falls County Hospital in reference to the shooting victim. The victim was taken to the hospital and...
Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled
BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
Treat of the Day: Students decorate wooden studs to be a part of a Bryan family’s home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Students at Kemp-Carver Elementary in Deanne Bellott’s PreK class are lending their hands to the Bryan ISD build project to build a Habitat for Humanity BCS home for a Bryan family. PreK through 8th-grade students throughout Bryan ISD are currently decorating wooden studs that will be...
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
