ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 1

Related
nbcrightnow.com

KPD looking for suspected wallet thief

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Officers find evidence of drive-by after hearing shots ring out in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police were investigating after finding evidence of a drive-by-shooting Tuesday night. In a press release, officials said the shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of W 4th Ave. According to KPD, officers who were in the area at the time reported hearing multiple gunshots. At the same time, several residents also called 911 to report hearing shots in the same location.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"

PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
CONNELL, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Car Theft Suspect Caught on Video [VIDEO]

Kennewick Police say a stolen car has been recovered, but still seeking the suspect. Kennewick Police believe this is likely the culprit. A partial surveillance video of a suspected car thief has been released by KPD, they believe this guy was involved in a car theft on Monday, October 24th. The car was stolen from the 4300 block of West 9th Place.
nbcrightnow.com

Collision closes Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Oct. 25: Kiefer Samuel Broadbent, 28, was arrested on the 800 block of S. Highway and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. Oct. 24: Jose Don Garza, 44, was arrested on the 400 block of N. 1st Place and...
HERMISTON, OR
KEPR

Candlelight vigil to honor domestic violence victims

Tri-Cities, WASH. — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a candlelight vigil will be held at Columbia Basin College. The Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties holds the annual event in an effort to shine a light on domestic violence issues happening throughout the community. The...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

House burns on Adams street in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 408 Adams Street in Richland on Tuesday morning, October, 25. According to the Richland Fire Department the fire started on the outside of the house and spread. The design of the house made it difficult to fight so firefighters cut into the roof with chainsaws.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car fire spreads to house in Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22, 9:18 a.m. According to Yakima County Fire District #5, the house fire in Wapato is now out. The fire spread from a nearby car, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. 10-25-22, 6:36 a.m. Crews with Yakima County Fire District #5 are currently...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Power restored along Pasco-Kahlotus highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22. The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour. The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power. Franklin PUD crews...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: SR 24 reopen after apple truck topples near Othello

OTHELLO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds. 10-26-22 The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision...
OTHELLO, WA
KEPR

Morning house fire displaces Richland family

No injuries were reported, after a house fire in Richland Tuesday morning, but a family, along with their dog are displaced. Richland firefighters were called out to the 400 block of Adams Street just before 9 A.M. for a house with smoke coming from the back yard which. Arriving crews noted the flames made their way into the attic, which make efforts to stop it much more difficult say firefighters. Extra units from Pasco and Kennewick were called in, totaling an 8 crew attack of the blaze. No official cause has been determined, but preliminary reports say it could be a heat lamp. The home is not livable say officials, with water and smoke damage from the fire fight.
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy