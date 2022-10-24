Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
KPD looking for suspected wallet thief
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
Gunshots ring out through residential Kennewick road, jarring neighborhood
KENNEWICK, Wash. — While no suspects or victims in a nighttime drive-by shooting have been identified, community members near the 4100-block of W 4th Ave are still reeling from a bevy of gunshots that were heard across the block on Tuesday. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the block around 8:15...
KEPR
Deputies searching for woman after finding her vehicle abandoned on remote road
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Walla Walla County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing woman. Deputies said they found Courtney Shelton's, 55, vehicle was found abandoned on Yox Rd, a remote road in the county. Officials said Courtney has no ties to the area and her whereabouts are...
Chronicle
Tip About Van Leads Police to Arrest Eastern Washington Man for Grabbing Teen
A tip about a blue minivan led Kennewick police to the man suspected of a brazen attempt to force a teen into his vehicle. Kennewick police posted the picture of the van Devin S. Katsel allegedly was driving when he started talking to a girl on her way to Park Middle School shortly before noon on Oct. 19.
KEPR
Officers find evidence of drive-by after hearing shots ring out in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police were investigating after finding evidence of a drive-by-shooting Tuesday night. In a press release, officials said the shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of W 4th Ave. According to KPD, officers who were in the area at the time reported hearing multiple gunshots. At the same time, several residents also called 911 to report hearing shots in the same location.
Wanted Wednesday-Richland Cops Seeking Trio of Suspects
Richland Police are hoping for a few tips from the public to crack a couple of cases. The couple wanted for dine-and-dash, man for bar assault. Police did not say when the couple bailed from Fujiyama Restaurant on Queensgate without paying, but there's a pretty clear image of them. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"
PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
Kennewick Car Theft Suspect Caught on Video [VIDEO]
Kennewick Police say a stolen car has been recovered, but still seeking the suspect. Kennewick Police believe this is likely the culprit. A partial surveillance video of a suspected car thief has been released by KPD, they believe this guy was involved in a car theft on Monday, October 24th. The car was stolen from the 4300 block of West 9th Place.
nbcrightnow.com
Collision closes Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
nbcrightnow.com
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Oct. 25: Kiefer Samuel Broadbent, 28, was arrested on the 800 block of S. Highway and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. Oct. 24: Jose Don Garza, 44, was arrested on the 400 block of N. 1st Place and...
'Taking it a day at a time': WSP trooper shot in the face hopes to return to patrol
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Serving his community is all Dean Atkinson Jr. has ever done. Despite being shot in the hand and face in September, the Washington state trooper hopes to return to patrol as soon as possible. “It’ll be more of a ‘when’ I go back to work,...
KEPR
Candlelight vigil to honor domestic violence victims
Tri-Cities, WASH. — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a candlelight vigil will be held at Columbia Basin College. The Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties holds the annual event in an effort to shine a light on domestic violence issues happening throughout the community. The...
nbcrightnow.com
House burns on Adams street in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 408 Adams Street in Richland on Tuesday morning, October, 25. According to the Richland Fire Department the fire started on the outside of the house and spread. The design of the house made it difficult to fight so firefighters cut into the roof with chainsaws.
nbcrightnow.com
Car fire spreads to house in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22, 9:18 a.m. According to Yakima County Fire District #5, the house fire in Wapato is now out. The fire spread from a nearby car, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. 10-25-22, 6:36 a.m. Crews with Yakima County Fire District #5 are currently...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Power restored along Pasco-Kahlotus highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22. The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour. The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power. Franklin PUD crews...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: SR 24 reopen after apple truck topples near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds. 10-26-22 The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision...
KEPR
Morning house fire displaces Richland family
No injuries were reported, after a house fire in Richland Tuesday morning, but a family, along with their dog are displaced. Richland firefighters were called out to the 400 block of Adams Street just before 9 A.M. for a house with smoke coming from the back yard which. Arriving crews noted the flames made their way into the attic, which make efforts to stop it much more difficult say firefighters. Extra units from Pasco and Kennewick were called in, totaling an 8 crew attack of the blaze. No official cause has been determined, but preliminary reports say it could be a heat lamp. The home is not livable say officials, with water and smoke damage from the fire fight.
“It’s disheartening,’ More people dumping litter at Richland park
RICHLAND, Wash. — There are 62 parks in the City of Richland. “I can’t be everywhere at once,” Matthew Navarro said. That’s dozens of acres Ranger Matthew Navarro with the city has to patrol. But there’s one park in particular, where Navarro gets some help. “Become my little hero,” Navarro smiled. Jim Owen patrols the paths along the riverbanks of...
New drug and alcohol court aims to stop the revolving door of Benton County crimes
Similar programs have saved taxpayers $6,000 per participant.
