fox5atlanta.com
Georgia officer injured in crash while chasing drive-by shooting suspects, police say
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robins officer is recovering from injuries they received while chasing multiple suspects in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon. Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department say the incident began around 12:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 300 block of Peachtree Street to investigate a possible shooting.
Warner Robins man convicted in 19-year-old's Feb. 2021 shooting death
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man was convicted Wednesday in the 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Deandre Nyke Pitts. According to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney's Office, on February 21, 2021, the shooting happened when Gregory Davis and Pitts were at a home at 1305 Hartley Avenue. At some point during the evening, the two began to argue and fight. After being separated, Pitts sat down on a sofa in the living room. Davis went to another room, got a gun, and shot Pitts six times.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 4 charged following drive-by shooting in Warner Robins
UPDATE (10 p.m.): WRPD identified the four suspects arrested in connection with Monday’s shooting as Carson Harris Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan O’Neal Richards and Xavian D’onte Fluellen. All four face the following charges:. Aggravated Assault. Reckless Conduct. Firearm Possession During Crime. Obstruction of Officer. Fleeing/Attempt to Elude...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Warner Robins police investigating drive-by shooting
UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department says that 4 subjects are in custody in connection to what they believe is a drive-by shooting. WRPD says that around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 303 Peachtree Circle to find that the location had been targeted for what officers think is a drive-by shooting. Suspects fled the scene as officers arrived, which led to a car chase. A collision between the suspect vehicle and the pursuit vehicle ended up happening at 332 Woodland Drive.
wgxa.tv
Five indicted in Mike's Golf Carts burglary in Perry, three still at large
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men have been indicted in connection to the burglary of a Perry golf cart dealer that happened back in July. 41-year-old Timothy Silas, 35-year-old Arnold Silas, 34-year-old Antwain Swain, 46-year-old Terrance Johnson, and 44-year-old David Powell were all indicted on 20 counts each of felony theft by taking, six counts each of criminal attempt to commit theft, and one count each of felony criminal damage to property on Tuesday.
WALB 10
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
southgatv.com
OVERTURNED LOG TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 300 IN CRISP CO..
A traffic accident involving a log truck has been reported on highway 300 south in Crisp County, where local responders are responding to the scene. Georgia State Patrol, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire and Rescue are on the scene. More details to come as the investigation continues.
41nbc.com
Centerville Police investigating after body found on Jeanette Place
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Centerville Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Jeanette Place on Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Centerville Police conducted a welfare check on an elderly woman around noon...
Eastman man arrested, charged for shooting, killing woman during deer hunt
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in the death of a 41-year-old Eastman woman. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on October 13, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Eastman office for help in investigating the death of Sherrie Hutto. The investigation found that Hutto and Donald Wayne Kuni were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey.
Forsyth police arrest man in Robins Financial Credit Union robbery
FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed the Robins Financial Credit Union located at 76 E Johnston Street Wednesday. According to a news release from the Forsyth Police Department, just before 4 p.m., officers went to the bank after the panic alarm was activated. When they made it to the scene, they were told that a man came into the bank with his hand in his jacket pocket and pointed it at the teller, demanding cash.
WMAZ
Officer injured in accident after shots fired, chase in Warner Robins
Four people are in custody. The chase happened following a drive-by shooting.
wgxa.tv
Police: Woman shot in drive-by shooting in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was shot in Warner Robins Sunday night in what investigators say is a drive-by shooting. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to a Carroll Drive address around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They believe the home was targeted in a drive-by shooting. They say a 20-year-old woman was sitting in a car and was hit by one of the bullets. She is in stable condition.
wgxa.tv
Sandersville Police looking for two group home runaways
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two teens have run away from a Sandersville group home and the Police Department is looking for your help to find them. The two fifteen-year-old girls were last seen leaving in a red vehicle on October 19th at around 6:00 that evening. Gracie Lynn Madison is...
Macon man charged with insurance fraud after stealing brother's identity
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been charged with insurance and identify fraud on Tuesday according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In October 2020, 36-year-old Christopher Roland applied for an insurance policy with Progressive Insurance using his brother’s personal information. Roland was involved...
wgxa.tv
Teenager pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Macon store
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a Macon store at gunpoint in 2020. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says 19-year-old Keith Bernard Wimberly, Jr. pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Armed Robbery on October 18, 2022 after his case was called for a jury trial. The District Attorney's office says Wimberly was part of a duo that tried to rob the employees of the AK Express at gunpoint. However, they couldn't get to them due to a safety enclosure that surrounded the cash register.
Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
Man opens fire at restaurant in Cordele, 4 shot
CORDELE, Ga. — A man opened fire on in a restaurant Saturday night wounding four people, according to Cordele Police. They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 16 East Bar and Grill. Four total gunshot wound victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, and three remain in...
GBI, Monroe County deputies investigating inmate's suicide death
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating an inmate's death at the Monroe County jail Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 p.m., a deputy was doing a headcount when he found an inmate that had attempted suicide. Deputies...
41nbc.com
School speed camera questions answered
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo-enforced school zone cameras now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these cameras including when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed and at what time of day.
13WMAZ
