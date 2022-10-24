ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Warner Robins man convicted in 19-year-old's Feb. 2021 shooting death

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man was convicted Wednesday in the 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Deandre Nyke Pitts. According to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney's Office, on February 21, 2021, the shooting happened when Gregory Davis and Pitts were at a home at 1305 Hartley Avenue. At some point during the evening, the two began to argue and fight. After being separated, Pitts sat down on a sofa in the living room. Davis went to another room, got a gun, and shot Pitts six times.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 4 charged following drive-by shooting in Warner Robins

UPDATE (10 p.m.): WRPD identified the four suspects arrested in connection with Monday’s shooting as Carson Harris Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan O’Neal Richards and Xavian D’onte Fluellen. All four face the following charges:. Aggravated Assault. Reckless Conduct. Firearm Possession During Crime. Obstruction of Officer. Fleeing/Attempt to Elude...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Warner Robins police investigating drive-by shooting

UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department says that 4 subjects are in custody in connection to what they believe is a drive-by shooting. WRPD says that around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 303 Peachtree Circle to find that the location had been targeted for what officers think is a drive-by shooting. Suspects fled the scene as officers arrived, which led to a car chase. A collision between the suspect vehicle and the pursuit vehicle ended up happening at 332 Woodland Drive.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Five indicted in Mike's Golf Carts burglary in Perry, three still at large

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men have been indicted in connection to the burglary of a Perry golf cart dealer that happened back in July. 41-year-old Timothy Silas, 35-year-old Arnold Silas, 34-year-old Antwain Swain, 46-year-old Terrance Johnson, and 44-year-old David Powell were all indicted on 20 counts each of felony theft by taking, six counts each of criminal attempt to commit theft, and one count each of felony criminal damage to property on Tuesday.
PERRY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

OVERTURNED LOG TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 300 IN CRISP CO..

A traffic accident involving a log truck has been reported on highway 300 south in Crisp County, where local responders are responding to the scene. Georgia State Patrol, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire and Rescue are on the scene. More details to come as the investigation continues.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Centerville Police investigating after body found on Jeanette Place

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Centerville Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Jeanette Place on Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Centerville Police conducted a welfare check on an elderly woman around noon...
CENTERVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Eastman man arrested, charged for shooting, killing woman during deer hunt

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in the death of a 41-year-old Eastman woman. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on October 13, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Eastman office for help in investigating the death of Sherrie Hutto. The investigation found that Hutto and Donald Wayne Kuni were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey.
EASTMAN, GA
13WMAZ

Forsyth police arrest man in Robins Financial Credit Union robbery

FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed the Robins Financial Credit Union located at 76 E Johnston Street Wednesday. According to a news release from the Forsyth Police Department, just before 4 p.m., officers went to the bank after the panic alarm was activated. When they made it to the scene, they were told that a man came into the bank with his hand in his jacket pocket and pointed it at the teller, demanding cash.
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Woman shot in drive-by shooting in Warner Robins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was shot in Warner Robins Sunday night in what investigators say is a drive-by shooting. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to a Carroll Drive address around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They believe the home was targeted in a drive-by shooting. They say a 20-year-old woman was sitting in a car and was hit by one of the bullets. She is in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Sandersville Police looking for two group home runaways

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two teens have run away from a Sandersville group home and the Police Department is looking for your help to find them. The two fifteen-year-old girls were last seen leaving in a red vehicle on October 19th at around 6:00 that evening. Gracie Lynn Madison is...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Macon man charged with insurance fraud after stealing brother's identity

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been charged with insurance and identify fraud on Tuesday according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In October 2020, 36-year-old Christopher Roland applied for an insurance policy with Progressive Insurance using his brother’s personal information. Roland was involved...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Teenager pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Macon store

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a Macon store at gunpoint in 2020. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says 19-year-old Keith Bernard Wimberly, Jr. pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Armed Robbery on October 18, 2022 after his case was called for a jury trial. The District Attorney's office says Wimberly was part of a duo that tried to rob the employees of the AK Express at gunpoint. However, they couldn't get to them due to a safety enclosure that surrounded the cash register.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
CENTERVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Man opens fire at restaurant in Cordele, 4 shot

CORDELE, Ga. — A man opened fire on in a restaurant Saturday night wounding four people, according to Cordele Police. They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 16 East Bar and Grill. Four total gunshot wound victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, and three remain in...
CORDELE, GA
41nbc.com

School speed camera questions answered

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo-enforced school zone cameras now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these cameras including when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed and at what time of day.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy