SOUTHINGTON — Evan Anderson, a young man with a slight limp and a heavy heart, can still see his dad in the top corner of the stands at Cardinal Stadium in Greenwich. Normally a wide receiver, Anderson had moved into the wildcat, faked a sweep right and found John Flynn for a 25-yard yard touchdown pass to pull Southington within a point with 3:48 remaining on Sept. 24. Mike Drury initially sent out his kicking team, pulled it back and the junior rewarded his coach’s decision with a two-point run conversion out of the same formation.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO