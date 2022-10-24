Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Wave by the numbers: Darien cross country at FCIACs, swimming rivalry and football runs past Ludlowe
Fleet feet, a rivalry victory in the pool, and a postseason look are in the spotlight for this week’s Wave by the numbers. Time for Darien’s Cam Meyer in the 4,000-meter FCIAC girls cross country championship race last Wednesday in New Canaan’s Waveny Park. The junior finished fifth and was one of only five runners to break 15 minutes in the race. She earned All-FCIAC first team honors.
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut girls soccer coaches poll (Oct. 24)
Also receiving votes: Wetherfield, Southington, Branford, Farmington, Daniel Hand. Also receiving votes: Weston, Sacred Heart Academy, Thomaston, Bacon Academy, Rocky Hill, Plainfield. Coaches voting: Barry O'Reilly, Brookfield; Mark Morello, Lyman Memorial; Thomas Cunningham, Seymour; Barry Beattie, Staples; Marcus Harley, Mercy; Erin Reed, Tolland; Nick Sheikh, Nonnewaug; Kylee McIntosh, Cheshire; Iain...
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: Jean-Pierre carries on name, winning legacy at Valley Regional / Old Lyme
DEEP RIVER — Over a dozen years, the surname Jean-Pierre has dotted the Valley Regional/Old Lyme roster and put an element of fear in Pequot Conference opponents. Chris Jean-Pierre, a football and basketball star, was named New Haven Register Athlete of the Year in 2015. Ernest Jean-Pierre was a 2017 All-State performer.
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: Southington's Evan Anderson, from joy to heartache to perseverance
SOUTHINGTON — Evan Anderson, a young man with a slight limp and a heavy heart, can still see his dad in the top corner of the stands at Cardinal Stadium in Greenwich. Normally a wide receiver, Anderson had moved into the wildcat, faked a sweep right and found John Flynn for a 25-yard yard touchdown pass to pull Southington within a point with 3:48 remaining on Sept. 24. Mike Drury initially sent out his kicking team, pulled it back and the junior rewarded his coach’s decision with a two-point run conversion out of the same formation.
sheltonherald.com
Torrington boys soccer tops Ansonia on Senior Night
TORRINGTON – Torrington’s boys soccer team took care of business, 7-1 over Ansonia, Monday on the sort of night that makes coaches nervous. In spite of Ansonia’s 1-11-1 record – or maybe adding to it – pre-game ceremonies in a damp fog were fraught with emotions.
sheltonherald.com
Former Notre Dame, St. Joseph boys coach Chris Watts to serve as interim men's basketball coach at Mercy College
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chris Watts learned plenty from his basketball coaches throughout his playing career, including at Providence College. But it’s the principles Watts learned from his high school coach nearly four decades ago that still resonate the most with him. Vito...
NBC Connecticut
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Ellington; Jackpot Grows to $800 Million
No one won the huge Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but one ticket sold in Connecticut won $1 million and three tickets sold here won $50,000. The estimated jackpot for Saturday night is now $800 million. The cash value is $383.7 million. The winning numbers Wednesday night were 19, 36, 37,...
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Restaurant Association Announces 2022 CRAzies Awards Finalists
The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) celebrated its 2022 CRAzies Awards finalists during its CRAzies Kick Off Event at the Norwalk Art Space on Sept. 27, sponsored by the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Led by CRA President and CEO Scott Dolch and Vice President of Sales and Operations Yvette Tavares, with guest appearances by additional team members, the announcements also aired live via the CRA’s Facebook and Instagram channels.
darientimes.com
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
Bristol Press
New Britain honors retiring State Rep William Petit for years of service
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart honored State Rep. Dr. William Petit for his years of service during the City’s Common Council meeting this week. Petit, who has served the 22nd House District representing New Britain and Plainville since 2016, is retiring from elective office this year. “As...
My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington
Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for assault that happened during youth football game in Wilton
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an assault charge for an incident at a youth football game in Wilton. According to Wilton police, 42-year-old Michael Curry of Bridgeport was arrested on Oct. 23. Curry was arrested just before 11:45 a.m. The game took place at Kristine Lilly Field in...
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
NBC Connecticut
Route 8 North in Watertown Reopens After Vehicle Overturns
Route 8 north in Watertown has reopened after a vehicle overturned on Wednesday morning. CT Travel Smart said the highway was closed between exits 37 and 38 due to an overturned vehicle. It has since reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
sheltonherald.com
Guilford ‘Raise the Roof’ Gala of stars features local personalities dancing in fun competition
GUILFORD — As a lively salsa version of “Ain’t No Sunshine” filled the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, Scott Gingras and Kayla Stevens swayed and glided in suede-sole dance shoes, practicing their 90-second Latin dance performance. “One, two, three and one, two, three and quick-quick, slow, quick-quick,...
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
