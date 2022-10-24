ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbury, CT

sheltonherald.com

Wave by the numbers: Darien cross country at FCIACs, swimming rivalry and football runs past Ludlowe

Fleet feet, a rivalry victory in the pool, and a postseason look are in the spotlight for this week’s Wave by the numbers. Time for Darien’s Cam Meyer in the 4,000-meter FCIAC girls cross country championship race last Wednesday in New Canaan’s Waveny Park. The junior finished fifth and was one of only five runners to break 15 minutes in the race. She earned All-FCIAC first team honors.
DARIEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Connecticut girls soccer coaches poll (Oct. 24)

Also receiving votes: Wetherfield, Southington, Branford, Farmington, Daniel Hand. Also receiving votes: Weston, Sacred Heart Academy, Thomaston, Bacon Academy, Rocky Hill, Plainfield. Coaches voting: Barry O'Reilly, Brookfield; Mark Morello, Lyman Memorial; Thomas Cunningham, Seymour; Barry Beattie, Staples; Marcus Harley, Mercy; Erin Reed, Tolland; Nick Sheikh, Nonnewaug; Kylee McIntosh, Cheshire; Iain...
NEW LONDON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Jeff Jacobs: Southington's Evan Anderson, from joy to heartache to perseverance

SOUTHINGTON — Evan Anderson, a young man with a slight limp and a heavy heart, can still see his dad in the top corner of the stands at Cardinal Stadium in Greenwich. Normally a wide receiver, Anderson had moved into the wildcat, faked a sweep right and found John Flynn for a 25-yard yard touchdown pass to pull Southington within a point with 3:48 remaining on Sept. 24. Mike Drury initially sent out his kicking team, pulled it back and the junior rewarded his coach’s decision with a two-point run conversion out of the same formation.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Torrington boys soccer tops Ansonia on Senior Night

TORRINGTON – Torrington’s boys soccer team took care of business, 7-1 over Ansonia, Monday on the sort of night that makes coaches nervous. In spite of Ansonia’s 1-11-1 record – or maybe adding to it – pre-game ceremonies in a damp fog were fraught with emotions.
TORRINGTON, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Restaurant Association Announces 2022 CRAzies Awards Finalists

The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) celebrated its 2022 CRAzies Awards finalists during its CRAzies Kick Off Event at the Norwalk Art Space on Sept. 27, sponsored by the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Led by CRA President and CEO Scott Dolch and Vice President of Sales and Operations Yvette Tavares, with guest appearances by additional team members, the announcements also aired live via the CRA’s Facebook and Instagram channels.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington

Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
TORRINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 8 North in Watertown Reopens After Vehicle Overturns

Route 8 north in Watertown has reopened after a vehicle overturned on Wednesday morning. CT Travel Smart said the highway was closed between exits 37 and 38 due to an overturned vehicle. It has since reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
WATERBURY, CT

