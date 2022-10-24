Read full article on original website
chris rowe
2d ago
There is no such thing as a gender policy. born a Male, always a male. born a female, always a female. if kids can't get that right, then put them in a mental institution.
3d ago
Fire this Superintendent. NP is a normal, good School District. Keep the perversion out.
Bailey Sherry
3d ago
Parents should never be kept out of the loop regarding any educational issues, well being issues, discipline issues or gender decisions. Educators have the privilege and honor to guide, teach, protect, and work with students but they do not have the ultimate parent right. En loco parent is only applies when parents are not present and or can’t be contacted.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024
The Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024. Emergency manager MGT Consulting outlined a transition plan during a public forum Tuesday, following a meeting with the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board. DUAB Executive Director Peter Miller said a new school board could be put in place...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: US Government draws the attention at Hammond High School
This year, the Hammond Morton senior class of dual credit government has decided to take its objective outdoors. The class decided to create illustrations relating to each amendment of the constitution. The canvas selected was at the front of the school, so viewers could analyze each drawing as they walked...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo School Board ratifies teacher contract, extends raises to administrators and support staff
The Valparaiso School Board has finalized the 2022-2023 teacher contract. It raises the starting salary for new teachers to $51,000, a $4,000 increase. Returning teachers get a $4,500 raise, plus a one-percent, referendum-funded retention stipend at the end of this semester and another $500 stipend next June. Annie Schoenfelt is...
WNDU
18-year-old running for South Bend School Board seat
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager who began the year in a South Bend school classroom, hopes to end it by winning a seat in the South Bend Community School Corporation boardroom. Gabrel Kempf is one of four candidates running for the District 2 school board seat. He is...
WNDU
South Bend youth discuss importance of voting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Why should you vote?”. That was the question posed to young South Benders at the Youth Using the Power of Their Voices event. Taking place at the Charles Black Community Center, these future voters were given two weeks to research current voting practices and potential voting issues.
nwi.life
Board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City
Albert Naveed, MD, a board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients. Dr. Naveed completed his training at Rawalpindi Medical College in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. His residency in internal medicine was at Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners in Grand Rapids, Mich., and his fellowship in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine was at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Prairie Parents Air Concerns About Transgender Bathroom Policy
(New Carlisle, IN) - Over 125 people packed the Olive Elementary school gym Monday night. Following their regular board meeting, New Prairie School Board members held what they call a “Let’s Talk” session regarding the school district’s bathroom policy for transgender students. In August, district leadership...
WNDU
SB Empowerment Zone enforces clear backpacks and dress code
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students and families of South Bend’s Empowerment Zone are getting ready for some changes. The school is calling this a “Quarter 2 Reset,” which comes with enforcing a new dress code. Starting on Monday, Oct. 31, all students will be required to...
etxview.com
Improved finances poised to bring end to state takeover of Gary schools
An end to state control of the Gary Community School Corp. may come about in the next two years. The Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB), which has overseen the school district's transformation from financial disaster to fiscal stability, signaled Tuesday that its work soon could be finished. DUAB approved...
WNDU
Rotary Club continues fight against polio
Flexsteel Industries agrees to pay for cleanup of EPA Superfund Site in Elkhart. The Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site (Lane Street Site) is located near the intersection of lane street and County Road 106. A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend. Updated: 59...
WNDU
With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
WNDU
Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
WNDU
525 Foundations hosts ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation held a special event for trick-or-treaters, just days before Halloween!. Taking place at Howard Park on Thursday evening, the idea of “Say Boo to Drugs” was created to ensure kids have a safe trick-or-treating experience. The free event featured candy,...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso increases minimum pay raises in 2023 salary ordinance
Some Valparaiso city employees will get bigger pay raises than originally proposed. The 2023 salary ordinance passed by the city council Monday includes a minimum raise of one-thousand dollars, double the initial proposal. City Administrator Mike Jessen said that minimum would go to the 18 employees who are already at...
WNDU
Granger family creates haunted ride in back yard
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is days away, and one Granger family is really getting into the Halloween spirit. Granger resident John Hoke has been creating Halloween displays for years. But this year, he has really outdone himself by building a three-minute ride in his backyard called ‘Chamber of Souls.’...
WNDU
Emergency dredging needed at St. Joseph Harbor
Flexsteel Industries agrees to pay for cleanup of EPA Superfund Site in Elkhart. The Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site (Lane Street Site) is located near the intersection of lane street and County Road 106. Updated: 23 minutes ago. Many are getting into the spirit of Halloween, but how...
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Waving goodbye to homecoming at Michigan City
A breezy temperature of 48 degrees on October 7 in football stadium lights marked the end date of Michigan City High Schools (MCHS) spirit week. This spirit week was a remarkable success; all grade levels participated in the dress up days, and even the teachers and faculty took part in the pregame festivities.
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new Chacoan peccary babies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo welcomed a pair of Chacoan peccary babies last week!. The Chacoan peccary is a critically endangered species. Staff members at the zoo say Tapo and Salt are already expert parents and the peclets are doing great!. Chacoan peclets grow fast. In six...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
