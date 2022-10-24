Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Frank Kelley
Frank Kelley didn’t have an easy life. He was born in the coal mining region of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, where work was difficult at best. Kelley had a tough childhood and by 1901, he was fifteen years old and on his own. Stories of life out west lured him to...
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties Morning Weather for October 27th, 2022
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 50 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Southeast winds around 10 mph...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – October 25, 1951
Possibility of developing a pumice deposit on land owned by B. F. Barbee of Susanville was discussed at a meeting of the industrial Chamber of Commerce. The deposit covers about 30 acres in the Lake Leavitt area of Lassen county, and its depth has been determined to be at least nine feet.
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen CrimeStoppers Holding Big Raffle Fundraiser This Saturday
You can help support Lassen CrimeStoppers by entering to win cool items in their big online Raffle Fundraiser until this Friday, October 28th at 4:00p.m. Winners will be announced in a live event on the CrimeStoppers’ Facebook page beginning at 4:00p.m. on Saturday. Why should you support CrimeStoppers? The...
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Announces Temporary Closure on Section of Bizz Johnson Trail
The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close a two-mile section of the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, to protect public safety while crews remove trees that were damaged in the Hog Fire of 2020. The access restriction is expected to begin Monday, October 31st and continue until November 26th.
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested for mail theft in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested after a multi-week-long investigation into mail theft in Plumas County. Deputies said they arrested Jessica Churchville and Justin Laustrup for mail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of an access card with intended to use and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Lassen County News
PCH scammers working Susanville
According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, “The Susanville Police Department has had a couple calls from city and county residents reporting calls from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. The caller from PCH claims to the person answering the phone they have won a prize.
susanvillestuff.com
LRB Introduces Expanded On-Demand Transit Service Starting November 1st
On Tuesday Lassen Rural Bus announced that, starting November 1st, it will be expanding on-demand transit service to include an extended Saturday service area and a new weekday service. LRB riders can request on-demand rides with the Ride Pingo app, a global on-demand vehicle routing and management platform. LRB is...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Hwy 44 blocked by big rig rollover crash near Susanville
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 27, 4 PM:. CAL FIRE officials released new details on the big rig rollover crash blocking Highway 44 near Susanville. According to officials with CAL FIRE's Lassen Modoc Unit (LMU), firefighters from their Susanville station are currently at the scene of the crash. Officials confirmed a big rig commercial truck has tipped over and is currently blocking both lanes of Highway 44 near Highway 36 and River Bend Road.
susanvillestuff.com
Police Arrest Two and Recover Stuck Stolen Vehicle
Two Susanville residents were arrested Saturday evening after police officers found them near a Johnstonville Road mobile home park desperately trying to free a stolen Kia Sorrento that had gotten stuck on a rock. According to details released by the department, a resident from the area of Small Street in...
Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election clerks in Nevada’s two most populous counties have been flooded with public records requests seeking evidence of election fraud and demanding confidential information on voters and poll workers, adding chaos to important work preparing the November election. The requests in Nevada emulate similar demands for information in states and counties nationwide by Trump supporters, […] The post Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
2news.com
Regional Narcotics Unit Makes Weapon and Drug Arrests after multi-month investigation
With the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units, the Regional Narcotics Unit recently wrapped up a multi-month drug investigation into Cami Ward and Lahun Oliver. On October 13, 2022, Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Mogul. During a...
