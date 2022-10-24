now that it seems everybody has a camera on their property more and more Cryptids are being caught on film. there are cameras everywhere now and things are being seen that we're never seen before. now people are becoming more observant of things around them so therefore more things are being seen. we are not alone. we never have been. but now we are seeing it because of cameras because everybody has a camera in their pocket and now everybody has cameras on their houses and businesses. this is not new. it is now just being observed
I love reading all the comments where people have NO open mind. To think we as human beings know all that live on this earth is ignorance. But then again, most humans are ignorant.
I’ve had these creatures jump out in front of my car a couple times. Seems to happen after several beers 🤣
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
