kpic
Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
kpic
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
kpic
Bernie Sanders stumping for democrats at 'Get Out the Vote' rally at U.O. campus
" In fact, the future of this country, and the future of your young lives, very much depend upon what happens two weeks from today," said Bernie Sanders, Thursday, at the University of Oregon’s ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally on campus. Former presidential candidate and current Independent...
kpic
California men trafficking from California to Oregon are sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon announced Thursday that two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon. Officials say, 36-year-old Jack Scott Lewis of Los Angeles, was sentenced Wednesday to...
kpic
Coburg Mayor Ray Smith passes away after battle with cancer
COBURG, Ore. — The City of Coburg has announced Thursday morning the passing Mayor Ray Smith who passed away after his battle with cancer. Ray was a shining light and an outstanding leader for our community. The City of Coburg thrived under his leadership. He will be greatly missed.
kpic
Lane County Clerk: Precautions in place to protect voters
As election day quickly approaches, the Lane County Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure voters feel safe. So far, the clerk’s office has been alerted to one instance of someone being photographed while turning in their ballot. They are placing “Know...
kpic
Latter-day Saints announce groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
kpic
Lane County: Voters have the right to vote without intimidation at ballot drop boxes
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Elections is reminding voters of their rights when it comes to potential intimidation at official ballot drop boxes. In a press release, the county says "increasing reports of groups planning to "watch" official ballot drop boxes in Oregon and news coverage of contentious interactions in other places has some voters questioning their rights when it comes to returning their ballots to an official ballot drop box."
kpic
Eugene homeowners may face paying more in taxes if street levy passes
EUGENE, Ore. — Voters can see this measure on the November 8th ballot this year. If it passes, it will also be the fourth time it passes since 2008. The city has a list of 42 streets in Eugene that are in line for improvement. One of those roads is between the intersections of River Road and Division. Brian Richardson says curb ramps will be needing some revisions to comply with ADA standards.
kpic
Roseburg City Council vacancy remains; application deadline extended
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has extended a deadline for applications to fill a City Council vacancy to Friday, Dec. 2, the City stated in a news release. The City Council has a vacancy after Councilor Sheri Moothart resigned Monday, Oct. 3, to focus on her new job, the City said.
kpic
Oregon's standardized test scores have fallen below the national average
Some of Oregon’s standardized test scores have fallen below the national average for the first time on record. The Nation's Report Card, released Sunday, reveals that Oregon’s 4th grade scores in math and reading remain below the national average for the 15th year in a row, and 8th grade scores dropped below the national average for the first time in decades.
kpic
Ancient language preservationist to bring exhibit, lecture to UCC campus
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College will host an Endangered Alphabet Art Exhibit at the campus library to spotlight languages that are in danger of extinction. The exhibit features languages in the form of wood script carvings, curated by Dr. Tim Brookes of the Endangered Alphabets Project. "Dr. Brookes...
kpic
Oregon Women's Basketball previews Friday's scrimmage
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Women's basketball head coach Kelly Graves loves Halloween season. He evens hosts an elaborate haunted house in his garage every year. But for a coach that loves spooky things, nothing is scarier than injuries to his roster. That's the current situation with senior forward Sedona...
kpic
Prescription Drug Take Back event in Veneta, Saturday
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help community members to safely dispose of their prescription drugs. LCSO says this is a no-questions-asked prescription drug drop off, in effort to prevent the unsafe disposal of prescription drugs and to prevent...
kpic
Ducks basketball teams hosting open scrimmage Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — If you can't make it out to the Oregon Women’s Basketball scrimmage friday night, you have a chance to see both Oregon Men's and Women's Basketball next week during an open practice. The doors at Matthew Knight Arena open for this free event at 4:30...
kpic
Goodbye to an icon: 'DC's Hat Lady,' Ms. Vanilla Beane, dies at 103
WASHINGTON (7News) — The District of Columbia said goodbye to an icon on Tuesday. The woman affectionately known as "D.C.'s Hat Lady," Ms. Vanilla Beane, has died at the age of 103, Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said. Beane was known for her talents in crafting elaborate hats, turning her...
kpic
Ecological burn planned at Mount Pisgah, Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, October 27, an ecological burn is planned at Mount Pisgah. Lane County parks is teaming up with the Friends of Burford Park and Mt. Pisgah, along with US Fish & Wildlife Service and Rivers to Bridges partners plan to conduct the burn as weather permits. They say the burn will help enhance prairie and savanna habitats within the park.
kpic
Ducks look to slow down Cal's passing attack
It has been full speed ahead for Oregon as they head to the Bay Area this weekend on a 6-game winning streak to take on CAL. But in college football, we often talk about trap games. Where one team should win but go into the game with the wrong mentality.
kpic
Widespread rain and cooling temperatures mark the end of the 2022 fire season
The Oregon Department of Forestry says, with widespread rain and cooler temperatures across the state, districts will be out of fire season as of October 29, ending the 2022 fire season. ODF says the end of fire season removes restrictions on ODF-protected lands intended to prevent wildfire, like backyard debris...
kpic
Egan Warming Centers preparing to open amid colder weather
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.
