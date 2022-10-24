Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help to identify suspects involved in robbery at Sticky’s Pot Shop

Read full article on original website
Jerry Louis
3d ago
don't worry one of his broke homies will turn him in for the $2,000 award within a couple months
kptv.com
Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
kptv.com
Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area. According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
KGW
Video shows people walking out with suspected stolen items from Portland target
"I just see stuff getting loaded into a shopping cart," said the man who shot the video at a Portland Target. In 2021, there were 3,000+ shoplifting cases.
Shooting suspect remains at scene while potential victim runs off, police say
Portland police are searching for a person reportedly involved in a shooting incident.
Man charged after human remains, evidence of explosion found in Kelso
A 52-year-old man is facing multiple charges including murder after human remains were found scattered around a Kelso property in July.
KGW
Family of woman killed in unsolved Portland shooting looking for answers
Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on June 18, 2020. Crimestoppers recently highlighted the case, looking for tips.
kptv.com
Police identify 26-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died last week after a shooting in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, just before 11 p.m. near Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue. Evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, but no victims were located.
Woman found dead after incident with ‘bladed weapon,’ son in custody
A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.
Food cart owner dealing with armed robbery, weeks after break-in and fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Antonio Diaz was back at work Wednesday morning at the Pepe Chile food cart on North Williams Avenue, just hours after he was robbed by two men, one of whom was armed with a gun. "I don't know if it was real or if it was...
WWEEK
Two Downtown Jail Guards Under Ongoing Criminal Investigation Were Recently Disciplined for Assaulting Inmates
Two of three Multnomah County corrections deputies put on leave in September were recently disciplined for assaulting inmates, WW has learned. Jorge Troudt tackled a restrained inmate in February 2021. Five months later, Gustavo Valdovinos gut-punched a restrained inmate who had spit in his face. In both cases, the captain...
kptv.com
Man sentenced to federal prison for using a stolen identity to try to buy $80 thousand luxury car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Georgia was sentenced to federal prison in Portland Thursday for using stolen identities to get food stamps and try to buy a luxury vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon. According to court documents, in April 2019,...
Deadly Vancouver shooting ruled a homicide, victim identified
Nearly a week after a deadly shooting in Vancouver, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced it was ruling the death of a 23-year-old man a homicide.
kptv.com
Former custodian for Vancouver Public Schools pleads guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A former custodian who is accused of putting video cameras in at least one Vancouver school locker room has pled guilty. James Mattson, 38, pleaded guilty last Friday to 137 counts of voyeurism, plus two aggravating factors. The plea was not part of an agreement with prosecutors.
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
kptv.com
Centennial shooting ruled homicide as victim dies in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a man injured in gunfire last week in the Centennial Neighborhood has died. East Precinct officers first responded at 8:40 p.m. to the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18 to reports of a person shot in a department store parking lot. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, 30, was critically injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
KATU.com
Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
Police make arrest after alleged gun incident in neighborhood
A man has been arrested on several charges after allegedly menacing a victim in a driveway on Wonderly Drive. A 35-year-old Portland man has been lodged at the Columbia County Jail following an incident Saturday morning, Oct. 22, in which he allegedly menaced another person in a St. Helens driveway. According to St. Helens police, the reporting party said the suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect, identified as Anthony Stratton, reportedly fled in his vehicle before officers arrived at the location on Wonderly Drive. Shortly thereafter, police learned that Stratton was at...
Vancouver shooting leaves 1 hospitalized; vehicle, apartment complex struck by bullets
A man has been hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Vancouver on Wednesday, authorities announced.
americanmilitarynews.com
Deadly shooting in SE Portland leaves AK-47 shell casings, stunned neighbors in its wake
Eric Medved woke from a deep sleep Thursday night to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots outside his brother’s home in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street in Portland. Medved, a U.S. army veteran who served in the Gulf War, immediately ran outside and ducked behind a bush in the front yard, still wearing his pajamas.
Coroner Rules August Death of Man Near Walupt Lake a Homicide by Gunshot Wound
The Lewis County coroner has ruled the August death of a Portland man on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County a homicide with the cause being a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening. Aron Christensen was found dead on...
