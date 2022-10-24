Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Iowa's chances of receiving a bowl bid through Week 8
Iowa won’t be fighting to make the College Football Playoff in 2022. Will the Hawkeyes even be bowl eligible?. According to ESPN’s FPI projections, the Hawkeyes are teetering the line of winning 6 games this season, hovering at 54.1%. Iowa (3-4) will need 3 wins over Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern football reveals 'icy' uniform combination for Week 9 game vs. Iowa
Northwestern football has dropped its threads ahead of its Week 9 B1G matchup with Iowa, bringing an end to a 3-game road trip. The Wildcats are going iced out with a combo of white helmets, jerseys, pants and accessories along with purple stripes and letters. Three weeks ago, Northwestern went all black, and now they go all white to close October.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces honorary captain for homecoming bout vs. Northwestern
Former Iowa running back Leshun Daniels, Jr., will serve as honorary captain for the Iowa-Northwestern game on Saturday, per Iowa Hawkeyes football. Daniels played his final season for the Hawkeyes in 2016, which included some stellar stats. For his overall career in Iowa, he had 1,888 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns. One of his prominent performances happened in 2015 during the Iowa-Minnesota game, where Daniels rushed 26 times for 195 yards with 3 touchdowns.
Illegal Motion Podcast: Another Hawkeye Black Eye
The guys on Illegal Motion talk about the depravity of Iowa's offense, the rest of week 8, and preview week 9...
Sioux City Journal
Ulis suspended for Hawkeye exhibition
Ahron Ulis, a junior on the Iowa basketball team competing for the Hawkeyes' starting point guard role, has been suspended from a Monday exhibition game after being charged Thursday by Iowa City police. Ulis faces a charge of disorderly conduct following an altercation that took place in a street and...
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz Apology News
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz made a questionable comment during Tuesday's press conference. He referred to the team's media session over the weekend as an interrogation. "I complimented the guys on Sunday during some of the interrogations that I experience on Saturday," Ferentz said. "It dawned on me coming home that as bad as today was it could have been worse. I could have been that guy [a reporter], I could have had his job and acted like he did. Could’ve been a hell of a lot worse, right?”
blackheartgoldpants.com
David Porter was right
Most weeks, I’ve used this space to highlight specific areas where Iowa was good or bad (mainly bad) in the prior week’s game. So I’ll do it again:. They lost, they turned it over a laughable 6 times (129th), scored 0 offensive touchdowns (126th), held the ball for 29:14 (66th), converted 7% of their third downs (128th), had 2.2 yards/carry (118th), 46% completion percentage (120th), and allowed 5 QB sacks (113th). All together, it generates a 0.07 on my complementary football scorecard.
saturdaytradition.com
Ahron Ulis, Iowa G, suspended following disorderly conduct charge
Ahron Ulis, Iowa men’s basketball guard, has been suspended due to disorderly conduct “fighting or violent behavior in a public place or while in or near a lawful assembly of persons,” John Steppe of The Gazette reports. According to the complaint, the incident happened near the Airliner,...
‘It’s just about the same’: Hawkeyes say playing with Petras & Padilla isn’t all that different
For the first six weeks of the season, senior Spencer Petras took every snap at quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Until a disastrous pick-six to close another anemic half of football against Ohio State on Saturday, the man the helm of the worst offense in college football hadn’t found himself with a headset and a […]
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB battle: Hawkeye WR Arland Bruce IV provides insight on practice reps for QBs
The Iowa QB battle is resuming during Week 9. After Spencer Petras started the first 7 games of the season, a change could be incoming moving forward. Following another lackluster outing by Petras — this time resulting in 3 first-half turnovers against Ohio State — Iowa officially made a change to the depth chart. For the next game, the Hawkeyes officially listed the QB1 spot as Petras OR backup QB Alex Padilla.
Yardbarker
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa LB Jack Campbell explains why Hawkeyes won’t give up on 2022 season
Iowa has had a rough go on the offensive end this season; they are coming off a 54-10 thumping from the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. The defense has not been a problem for the Hawkeyes, and it would be easy for the defense to give up and be upset.
ktvo.com
TSU head coach returns to Iowa
Truman State basketball head coach, Jeff Horner, returns to Iowa to coach the Bulldogs against his alma mater. While at Iowa, Horner set records for all-time three-pointers made and assists. After leaving the Hawkeyes, he once returned as an assistant coach, but come October 31st, he will return to Iowa...
Iowa High School Football Rankings
Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (3) 9-0 46 2 2. Southeast Polk 8-1 40 3 3. Ankeny 8-1 38 4 (tie) West Des Moines Dowling (2) 8-1 38 1 5. Cedar Falls 7-2 30 5 6. Sioux City East 7-2 18 8 (tie) Marion Linn-Mar 6-3 18 T10 8. Iowa City High […]
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Dread and optimism in DeWitt
DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
