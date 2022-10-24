ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Why Jayden Daniels shows progress in LSU’s Offense

By Brian Holland
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jayden Daniels former high school QB Coach talks about why Daniels is feeling more at home in the LSU offense.

Ryan Porter also trains other quarterbacks across the country & runs the California Power & QB Cavalry teams.

He explains what’s made the difference for Daniels & the Tiger offense in the past two weeks vs Florida & Ole Miss.

