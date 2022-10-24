ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

KFDM-TV

Breaking update: 2nd LCM graffiti/vandalism suspect now in custody

ORANGE COUNTY — UPDATE: Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney tells KFDM/Fox 4 a second suspect, Johnney Davis, an LCM High School senior, is now in custody on a 3rd degree felony criminal mischief charge linked to vandalism/graffiti at LCM. Ryan Bergeron, a senior at Nederland High but a former LCM student until recently, was already in custody.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Two Confess To Vandalism At LCM (Update)

Update: The second suspect, Johnney Davis III (below), was arrested Wednesday night. Following an extensive investigation, investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. have obtained confessions from two individuals responsible for the vandalism at LCM High School, including spray painting the newly finished field turf. The damage was reported early Sunday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

10/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Treylen Jarez Harris, 29, 2132 Brooks St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; aggravated assault with a firearm. Peyton Phillip Porche, 26, 2845...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of contractor fraud

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of multiple contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office and the Contractor Fraud Response Team received numerous complaints regarding John L. Foreman, 60, of Foreman Construction, between July and October 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC man accused of stealing from homeowners, subcontractors

A Lake Charles man has been charged with contractor fraud following a three-month investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said between July and October, their office’s Contractor Fraud Response Team received numerous complaints in reference to John L. Foreman, 60, of DBA Foreman Construction.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Body of Orange resident found after crash occurred about eight hours earlier

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a deadly single-vehicle crash went undiscovered for about eight hours in Orange County on Tuesday morning. According to DPS Lieutenant Chuck Havard, the accident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1136, also known as Old Buna Road, near Mauriceville, but it wasn’t discovered and reported until shortly before 11:00 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kalb.com

BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash

A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to strike a cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Tragic Accident Kills Vidor Man

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:50 A.M. Beaumont Officers responded to IH-10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. Information gathered from the scene revealed the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
OBERLIN, LA
kogt.com

Accident on FM1136 Claims Life

DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
ORANGE, TX

