Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Orange County Sheriff: Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess to vandalizing the high school's football stadium, according to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. One suspect 18-year-old Ryan Bergeron is out of jail after posting $25,000 bond. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 18-year-old Johnney Davis III remained in jail. Davis, a senior at LCM,...
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
KFDM-TV
Breaking update: 2nd LCM graffiti/vandalism suspect now in custody
ORANGE COUNTY — UPDATE: Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney tells KFDM/Fox 4 a second suspect, Johnney Davis, an LCM High School senior, is now in custody on a 3rd degree felony criminal mischief charge linked to vandalism/graffiti at LCM. Ryan Bergeron, a senior at Nederland High but a former LCM student until recently, was already in custody.
kogt.com
Two Confess To Vandalism At LCM (Update)
Update: The second suspect, Johnney Davis III (below), was arrested Wednesday night. Following an extensive investigation, investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. have obtained confessions from two individuals responsible for the vandalism at LCM High School, including spray painting the newly finished field turf. The damage was reported early Sunday morning.
Lake Charles American Press
10/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Treylen Jarez Harris, 29, 2132 Brooks St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; aggravated assault with a firearm. Peyton Phillip Porche, 26, 2845...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of contractor fraud
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of multiple contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office and the Contractor Fraud Response Team received numerous complaints regarding John L. Foreman, 60, of Foreman Construction, between July and October 2022.
Lake Charles American Press
LC man accused of stealing from homeowners, subcontractors
A Lake Charles man has been charged with contractor fraud following a three-month investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said between July and October, their office’s Contractor Fraud Response Team received numerous complaints in reference to John L. Foreman, 60, of DBA Foreman Construction.
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jasper County on Sunday. The crash happened on Highway 96 at around 4 p.m. According to the Police, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck along with a truck were involved in the collision.
kjas.com
Fire chief says ATV’s on roadways are a problem in north Newton County
A Newton County fire chief is speaking about a problem with all-terrain vehicles driving on public roadways in the Burkeville and Jamestown areas, despite it being illegal for them to do so. He also says that he doesn’t feel that enough is being done to address the problem. Burkeville...
kjas.com
Body of Orange resident found after crash occurred about eight hours earlier
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a deadly single-vehicle crash went undiscovered for about eight hours in Orange County on Tuesday morning. According to DPS Lieutenant Chuck Havard, the accident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1136, also known as Old Buna Road, near Mauriceville, but it wasn’t discovered and reported until shortly before 11:00 a.m.
kalb.com
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
kjas.com
Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash
A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to strike a cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
kogt.com
Tragic Accident Kills Vidor Man
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:50 A.M. Beaumont Officers responded to IH-10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. Information gathered from the scene revealed the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
fox4beaumont.com
Vidor police searching for man who hijacked car while family inside vehicle
VIDOR — Vidor police are searching for a person who hijacked a car. Around 3:30 p.m. on North Lakeside Street in Vidor, a family was sitting in their car in front of a home they are building. According to the Vidor Police Department, a man, described as a black...
kogt.com
Accident on FM1136 Claims Life
DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
Suspects vandalize Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD stadium and multi-million dollar turf, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — An area school district is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after an act of vandalism left a recently renovated field ruined and officials frustrated. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District waited a long time to have brand-new turf installed at the Battlin'...
'We do not retaliate': LCM CISD superintendent shares message with students after stadium was vandalized
ORANGE, Texas — Officials and students from a Southeast Texas school district are working with law enforcement to get justice after suspects defaced turf and other facilities at a stadium. Students have come forward to help the Orange County Sheriff’s Office find out who defaced the Battlin' Bear Stadium....
Comments / 0