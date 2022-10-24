ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge

Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
MAINE STATE
This Rare Yellow and Black Maine Lobster a Perfect Catch for Halloween

Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks dressed up for the Halloween holiday? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. @jacob__knowles Lets find this guy a home! The cool colored lobsters have been abundant this year! #maine #lobster #lobsterfishing #fy #fyp #ocean #lobstertok #207 #mainecheck #gulfofmaine #seacreatures #interesting #sealife #oceans #oceanlife #fishing #rare #rarecatch #rarefind #coolcatch #cool #halloween #halloweencostume #costume ♬ original sound - Jacob Knowles.
MAINE STATE
News Center Maine’s Todd Gutner Shares His Biggest Weather Secret

On News Center Maine's Morning Report Wednesday, meteorologist Todd Gutner shared what he called one of his biggest weather secrets. Sharon Rose, Lee Goldberg and Todd were having their usual chit-chat at the news desk after coming back from commercial and leading into Todd's full forecast. The forecast was heavy rain Wednesday and more sun as we get closer to the weekend, but by the time you're reading this, you probably already know that.
MAINE STATE
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
AUGUSTA, ME
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine

There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
MAINE STATE
Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony

PORTLAND, Maine — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
PORTLAND, ME
Maine seeks owners of unclaimed war bonds dating to the 1940s

AUGUSTA, Maine — The state is trying to find the owners of several Series E, defense/war-era bonds that are currently being held by the Maine Office of the Treasurer as part of its unclaimed property program. The actual paperwork for the bonds were found in abandoned safe deposit boxes...
MAINE STATE
12 Easy Day Trip Destinations Outside Boothbay Harbor Maine

There is a lot to do in Boothbay Harbor, from exploring the town’s shops to taking day trips from Boothbay Harbor, Maine, to one of the nearby islands. There’s so much to do in this quaint little town, and if you’re looking for something to do outside of Boothbay Harbor, there are plenty of great day trips.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Firewood assistance programs to expand in Maine

ORONO, Maine — We often hear a lot about the cost of heating oil as the colder weather arrives, but many Mainers rely on firewood to stay warm during the fall and winter. Some families around the state struggle to pay for wood, and many can't chop their own supply. This is where wood banks come in.
MAINE STATE
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators

State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
MAINE STATE
Dover, NH
