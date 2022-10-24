Read full article on original website
Maine and New Hampshire Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge
Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
This Rare Yellow and Black Maine Lobster a Perfect Catch for Halloween
Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks dressed up for the Halloween holiday? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. @jacob__knowles Lets find this guy a home! The cool colored lobsters have been abundant this year! #maine #lobster #lobsterfishing #fy #fyp #ocean #lobstertok #207 #mainecheck #gulfofmaine #seacreatures #interesting #sealife #oceans #oceanlife #fishing #rare #rarecatch #rarefind #coolcatch #cool #halloween #halloweencostume #costume ♬ original sound - Jacob Knowles.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
These 9 Maine Restaurants Featured on National Food TV Shows Have Sadly Closed
I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot. It's also a wonderful way to discover restaurants in towns or places...
News Center Maine’s Todd Gutner Shares His Biggest Weather Secret
On News Center Maine's Morning Report Wednesday, meteorologist Todd Gutner shared what he called one of his biggest weather secrets. Sharon Rose, Lee Goldberg and Todd were having their usual chit-chat at the news desk after coming back from commercial and leading into Todd's full forecast. The forecast was heavy rain Wednesday and more sun as we get closer to the weekend, but by the time you're reading this, you probably already know that.
Here Are 45 Places Mainers Say You Should Visit During the Winter
As the temperature dips lower and the days grow shorter, Mainers begin looking for their winter ‘happy place’. Whether it’s skiing down the mountain at Sunday River, walking your dog down a quiet beach all to yourself, or renting a cabin for a weekend getaway, you have your favorite winter moment.
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine
There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
WMTW
Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony
PORTLAND, Maine — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
WMTW
Maine seeks owners of unclaimed war bonds dating to the 1940s
AUGUSTA, Maine — The state is trying to find the owners of several Series E, defense/war-era bonds that are currently being held by the Maine Office of the Treasurer as part of its unclaimed property program. The actual paperwork for the bonds were found in abandoned safe deposit boxes...
What’s the Rule With Dogs Not Allowed in Some New England Cemeteries?
There has been much debate over the years about what you can and cannot do in a cemetery. What are the rules? Can you walk on a grave? Can you bring your pet? Can you bring a deceased owners dog to visit?. So many questions have popped up, so here's...
addictedtovacation.com
12 Easy Day Trip Destinations Outside Boothbay Harbor Maine
There is a lot to do in Boothbay Harbor, from exploring the town’s shops to taking day trips from Boothbay Harbor, Maine, to one of the nearby islands. There’s so much to do in this quaint little town, and if you’re looking for something to do outside of Boothbay Harbor, there are plenty of great day trips.
All Maine Political Signs Should Be as Epic as Binga’s in Windham
Two things are undeniable right now in Maine: 1) It's election season, and 2) Binga's in Windham is still the reigning, defending, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when it comes to business signs. Binga's Famous Signs. For years now, Binga's has seemed to pride itself on having the best...
Firewood assistance programs to expand in Maine
ORONO, Maine — We often hear a lot about the cost of heating oil as the colder weather arrives, but many Mainers rely on firewood to stay warm during the fall and winter. Some families around the state struggle to pay for wood, and many can't chop their own supply. This is where wood banks come in.
mainepublic.org
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators
State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine
Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
Road Trip Worthy: Travel to Massachusetts to Walk Through a Sea of Cranberries
I distinctly remember the Ocean Spray cranberry juice commercial growing up as a little kid and seeing two men in waders standing in a sea of cranberries. At the time, I was so confused why the berries were floating in the water and thought it was just for the fun of the commercial.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maine residents have five days to claim $850 direct relief check payments
Maine residents have five days to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief due to a surplus in the state's budget. The stimulus payments aim to provide financial assistance for pandemic- and inflation-induced economic strains. Close to 860,000 residents will be eligible if they file by the end of October to claim their relief checks.
WBUR
Maine is changing its signature crop to keep up with the effects of climate change
Maine is changing its signature crop to keep up with the effects of climate change. Climate change brings warmer and drier conditions that aren't conducive for Maine's most lucrative crop. Scientists and farmers have teamed up to modify potatoes to ensure a steady agricultural future. Maine Public's Robbie Feinberg reports.
