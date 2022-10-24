ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead after shooting involving Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a possible domestic violence suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Mesa on Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Broadway and Alma School roads around 2:30 p.m. According to Mesa police, their air unit was called out to help...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Road rage shooting leaves 8-year-old girl in critical condition

Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood

Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured after DUI Crash near 33rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

Vehicle Crashed into Store near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The incident happened on October 24th, at around 4:00 p.m., when a vehicle crashed into dd’s DISCOUNTS property. According to police, an intoxicated driver was involved in a vehicle collision in the parking lot and tried to leave...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen girl, 2 men hospitalized after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen girl and two men are in the hospital after a serious crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters say the crash happened near 67th and Campbell avenues just after 4 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found a sedan and truck had collided near the intersection....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arrest made after burglary at Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say an arrest has been made in connection to a reported burglary of gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office. Detectives had been actively investigating after they responded at 2 p.m. Tuesday to a commercial burglary north of downtown Phoenix. Sgt. Brian Bower said items were taken from the property “sometime during the night” but didn’t go into detail about what was stolen.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 in west Phoenix, DPS says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman was killed after a semi crashed into her vehicle on the eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two semi-trucks and a car. Melki says the semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the car, pushing it several hundred feet into another semi which then burst into flames. Video from the scene shows both the sedan and semi engulfed in flames.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being hit by a car on Hunt Highway in Sun Lakes

SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a car early Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the area of 113th Street and Hunt Highway just after 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian, identified only as a man, dead at the scene. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the crash, and it’s not yet known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash. Details on the driver have not been released.
SUN LAKES, AZ
actionnews5.com

Dad arrested for DUI after passing out in elementary school pickup line, police say

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was charged with DUI after passing out behind the wheel of a car in an elementary school pickup line, police say. According to Arizona’s Family, someone called the Mesa Police Department shortly after 3 p.m. Monday to report a parent was unconscious in a car in front of Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

City of Tempe using art to make streets safer in new project

Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
TEMPE, AZ

