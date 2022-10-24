Read full article on original website
Related
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
John Fetterman's Debate Performance With Dr. Oz: A Medical Professional Weighs In And She's Fuming
Five months after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s stroke, which nearly killed him, PA's Democratic nominee for the US Senate – the results of which will shift the balance in said Senate – went toe-to-toe with multimillionaire TV host Dr. Oz in their first and only debate. As predicted, they disagreed over just about everything including hot-button issues like abortion, the economy, cannabis, healthcare, crime and a certain former Republican president who hovers over numerous midterm electoral campaigns.
Strict gun bill on Oregon ballot will cause 'greater risk of violence,' harmful to public safety, critics warn
Oregon voters will consider a gun control measure that would ban high-capacity magazines, and require hands-on training and a permit to purchase a firearm.
