Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly
Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
5 Players to Watch in 2022 World Series
5 players to watch in 2022 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The defining moment in a baseball player’s career tends to take place in October…or, in recent cases, November. Members of the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will have the opportunity to seize that moment...
Kyrie Irving Yells at Ben Simmons to Shoot the Ball Vs. Bucks
Did Kyrie Irving yell at Ben Simmons to shoot the ball vs. Bucks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Brooklyn Nets fans aren't the only ones clamoring for Ben Simmons to be more aggressive on offense. During Brooklyn's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Kyrie Irving yelled at Simmons...
Three Phillies Named Finalists for N.L. Silver Slugger Awards
Three Phillies named finalists for N.L. Silver Slugger awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Phillies gear up for their run for World Series rings, a trio of players have a chance at an individual award as well. The Silver Slugger award finalists were announced by MLB this...
Ranger Suarez Wins Award as MLB's Best Defensive Pitcher
Ranger Suarez wins award as MLB's best defensive pitcher originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Ranger Suarez is the 2022 Fielding Bible Award winner as MLB's best defensive pitcher. The award has been given out since 2006 by Sports Info Solutions, one of the main sources of publicly available defensive...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Charles Barkley Believes Warriors' Klay Thompson, Draymond Green ‘Slipping'
Barkley claims Klay, Draymond 'slipping,' showing their age originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Charles Barkley believes that two Warriors stars are starting to show their age. After Golden State's 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Hall of Famer and current NBA on...
World Series 2022: Aaron Nola, Justin Verlander Discuss Starting in Game 1
HOUSTON -- As the Phillies were kissing their wives and hugging their kids on the field at Citizens Bank Park after winning the pennant, as Fox was preparing to present Bryce Harper with his NLCS MVP award, Rob Thomson was looking for Aaron Nola. The Phillies' skipper found Nola amid...
NBC Philadelphia
Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Drinks?
Which NBA stadium has the most expensive drinks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Attending an NBA game in 2022 can definitely cost you quite a bit of money, especially if you bring friends and family along. It's not just the cost of a ticket that can be pricey but...
Will Smith Visits Struggling Lakers, Seeks to Restore Faith
Will Smith visited the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday to discuss dealing with adversity amid the team's slow start to their NBA season. Some of the themes Smith dove into with the star-studded team included the importance of togetherness and the appreciation of gratitude, all topics that are covered in the actor's upcoming film Emancipation.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic gets triple-double in Mavs’ OT win
Luka Doncic totaled 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season as the visiting
Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Robert Quinn
Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with...
Phillies World Series: Zack Wheeler's Father Talks About the Long Journey
It was a long way to the top for Zack Wheeler — just ask his proud dad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Wearing a red Phillies cap and hoodie, the man had a familiar look. He was out there, on the crowded infield at Citizens Bank Park, moments after the team had clinched the National League pennant early Sunday night. The place was still shaking from Bryce Harper's dramatic go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, the one that ultimately put the Phillies in the World Series. Players, coaches, team officials and Rob Thomson, the triumphant but humble manager, gathered on a portable stage behind second base for a raucous awards presentation.
Brewers' David Stearns Stepping Away, Linked to Mets, Astros
Brewers' David Stearns stepping away, linked to Mets, Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Stearns announced on Thursday that he is stepping away from the Milwaukee Brewers as president of baseball operations. Stearns will continue to serve the franchise in an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio and...
Klay Thompson Ejected From Warriors-Suns After Jawing With Devin Booker
Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with...
Eagles Mailbag: Should We Expect a Deadline Trade?
Eagles mailbag: Should we expect a deadline trade? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles return from their Week 7 bye, we’ve been diving into the mailbag with Part 1 on Monday. And now Part 2:. The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4...
Which Team Will Be First to Beat the Eagles?
Who's going to be the first team to beat the Eagles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. One hallmark of the Nick Sirianni Eagles is that they almost always take care of business. They rarely lose as favorites, and they haven’t lost as a home favorite since Doug Pederson was head coach.
