It was a long way to the top for Zack Wheeler — just ask his proud dad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Wearing a red Phillies cap and hoodie, the man had a familiar look. He was out there, on the crowded infield at Citizens Bank Park, moments after the team had clinched the National League pennant early Sunday night. The place was still shaking from Bryce Harper's dramatic go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, the one that ultimately put the Phillies in the World Series. Players, coaches, team officials and Rob Thomson, the triumphant but humble manager, gathered on a portable stage behind second base for a raucous awards presentation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO