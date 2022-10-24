College Football World Reacts To Steve Sarkisian Controversy News

Texas Football: 5 Priorities for New Coach Steve Sarkisian in 2021

University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian received criticism following Saturday's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State, but not all of it was directed at the Longhorns' play on the field.

In addition to questions related to the team blowing a 34-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Sarkisian was also drilled about his decision to break a longstanding Texas football tradition, singing "The Eyes of Texas" postgame.

Today, the head coach apologized to fans and to the media and ensured it won't happen again.

"Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he'd like to apologize to Longhorn Nation for not signing The Eyes of Texas. Said he was upset with the way the game ended and walked off the field. Said the players followed his lead and that won't happen again," Anwar Richardson reported Monday morning

Singing "The Eyes of Texas" before and after games has been a Longhorn football tradition for decades. Despite controversy surrounding its origins, the team is expected to sing regardless of the outcome on the field.

Fans have mixed opinions on Sark's decision:

"This was a big deal to me. Got to be able to lead in adversity," one fan wrote.

"The quicker we get off the field the better. Losers shouldn’t indulge in a winning tradition. Embarrassing…" another fan wrote.

Sarkisian said Texas players simply followed his lead and walked straight into the locker room following the disappointing end-of-game collapse Saturday.

Texas has a bye this weekend before facing 22nd ranked Kansas State next week.