Austin, TX

College Football World Reacts To Steve Sarkisian Controversy News

By Cameron Flynn
 3 days ago

University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian received criticism following Saturday's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State, but not all of it was directed at the Longhorns' play on the field.

In addition to questions related to the team blowing a 34-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Sarkisian was also drilled about his decision to break a longstanding Texas football tradition, singing "The Eyes of Texas" postgame.

Today, the head coach apologized to fans and to the media and ensured it won't happen again.

"Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he'd like to apologize to Longhorn Nation for not signing The Eyes of Texas. Said he was upset with the way the game ended and walked off the field. Said the players followed his lead and that won't happen again," Anwar Richardson reported Monday morning

Singing "The Eyes of Texas" before and after games has been a Longhorn football tradition for decades. Despite controversy surrounding its origins, the team is expected to sing regardless of the outcome on the field.

Fans have mixed opinions on Sark's decision:

"This was a big deal to me. Got to be able to lead in adversity," one fan wrote.

"The quicker we get off the field the better. Losers shouldn’t indulge in a winning tradition. Embarrassing…" another fan wrote.

Sarkisian said Texas players simply followed his lead and walked straight into the locker room following the disappointing end-of-game collapse Saturday.

Texas has a bye this weekend before facing 22nd ranked Kansas State next week.

Rino
2d ago

What's funny is you guys act as if you are used to winning. Ha, the most overrated program in all of college football. Eat some humble pie and realize you can't keep going through coaches like you have been, or there will be no one left.

Joe Hernande-
3d ago

The Quarterback for Texas was the reason for losing the game nobody else is responsible his passes were terrible. He had plenty of time to throw, but would throw it at fathom.receivers or would overthrow them. The defense was great, but they can't be on the field for that amount of time and expect them to perform like they did in the first half

Caroline Romo
2d ago

Exactly ! His Coaching sucked. He needs tongonsomewhere else and take Ewers with him.How are you gonna leave him in knowing he is making all these mistakes. He's the coach he should have made better choices. He needs to start letting Card play! He needed to apologize to the fans for his stupid decisions and for him losing the game it was just as much his fault as Ewers!

