Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Wide Receiver Cites 'Call Of Duty' As Key Reason For Team Chemistry On Offense

By Mitchell Forde
 3 days ago

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs exploded the way only the Chiefs can on Sunday, putting up 42 points and more than 500 total yards in a win over the San Francisco 49ers, which entered the matchup with one of the top defenses in the NFL.

The Chiefs now rank second in the league in total offense and first in scoring.

So, what's Kansas City's secret? Patrick Mahomes' arm? Andy Reid's scheme?

Those might have a little bit to do with it. But according to wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, the key has been members of the offense playing the video game Call of Duty with one another to build chemistry.

"#Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says that playing Call of Duty: Warzone with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and MVS on Friday - they won three games in a row. He says that is what was the difference in their chemistry today." -- Charles Goldman

After the Chiefs' win in San Francisco, Smith-Schuster told reporters that he played the popular war-themed video game along with Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and fellow wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Friday.

Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling and Kelce went on to combine for 16 catches for 333 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers. Mahomes threw for 423 and three scores.

Given the results from Sunday, it looks like gaming might need to become a regular feature in the Chiefs' pregame preparations.

ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

