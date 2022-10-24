Look: Breece Hall Sends Clear Message After Receiving Awful Injury News

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets improved to 5-2 with a win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but they lost a promising young star in the process.

Rookie running back Breece Hall left the game with knee injury. The team announced Monday that Hall tore his ACL , meaning his rookie season is over.

While the injury comes at a brutal time for Hall, who was starting to hit his stride in the NFL, he appears to be maintaining a positive outlook.

Hall tweeted Sunday that he is "resilient."

"Resilient! Through all the trials and tribulations. JETS WIN!!!!!!" -- Breece Hall

Despite his injury, Hall also celebrated the fact that his team won Sunday, an impressive display of selflessness from the rookie.

The Jets will miss Hall on the field. He had topped 100 scrimmage yards in each of the team's past two games entering Sunday and broke off a 62-yard touchdown run prior to his injury in Denver.

Hopefully Hall makes a full recovery and picks up where he left off next season.