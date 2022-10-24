ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top Performing College Football Teams In Week 8

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

© Alex Martin / USA TODAY NETWORK

As usual, Week 8 of the college football season brought several close games and noteworthy results.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, perhaps the most recognizable analyst in the sport, has released list of the teams of the week.

Herbstreit showcased seven teams on Twitter that impressed him the most.

The Oregon Ducks headline Herbstreit's list. Oregon put on an offensive clinic in a 45-30 win over then-No. 9 UCLA and former coach Chip Kelly for its sixth win in a row.

Herbstreit also recognized Oklahoma State, which edged then-No. 20 Texas in a thriller, 41-34. Next on his list is LSU, which handed Ole Miss its first loss of the season by scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half for a 45-20 victory.

Herbstreit also gave some love to TCU, which continued its perfect season with a 38-28 win over then-No. 17 Kansas State.

The final few teams on Herbstreit's list aren't ones you might typically expect to see. Duke earned inclusion after knocking off Miami 45-21. South Carolina, which started the season 0-2 in SEC play, earned its second conference win in a row and moved into the Top 25 by toppling Texas A&M 30-24. Lastly, Boise State continued its recovery from a rough start to the season by edging Air Force 19-14 on the road.

Athlon Sports

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

