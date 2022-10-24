Look: Rex Ryan Has Blunt Message For Tom Brady, Buccaneers

The Buccaneers fell to 3-4 on the season Sunday as Tampa Bay suffered a shocking 21-3 loss to the depleted Carolina Panthers.

While watching the game this weekend, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had two adjectives to describe the 2022 Buccaneers: "Old and Slow."

"This team is old and slow. ... They are unwatchable on offense," Rex Ryan said of the Buccaneers on Get Up this morning.

Ryan continued with more thoughts on Brady, and specifically, how his personal life may be impacting his play this season:

"Tom Brady looks like a shell of himself, even physically... his personal life obviously is having an effect too, I get it, and I don't want to minimize this but... it's a factor. Obviously it's something, but, this thing looks like there's no answer because there's no speed on the field," said Ryan.

Brady's Buccaneers have certainly struggled offensively this season. The team has only scored more than 21 points in a game once this season, and it was in their Week 4, 41-31 loss to Kansas City.

Tampa Bay will unfortunately have a short week to tweak their offense, as the Buccaneers will host Baltimore on Thursday Night Football.