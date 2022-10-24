Cleveland Browns Get Tough Injury News On Monday

© Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns not only lost their fourth game in a row on Saturday, they saw a key piece of their offense sidelined by injury, as well.

Tight end David Njoku left the contest with an ankle injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain that will sideline him for two to five weeks.

"Further testing revealed that Browns’ TE David Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain that will not require surgery but is expected to sideline him 2-5 weeks, per source." -- Adam Schefter

The sixth-year pro had been in the midst of a breakout season. Through seven games, he has caught 34 passes (nearly as many last his 36 all of last year) for 418 yards and a touchdown. He made seven receptions for 71 yards prior to his injury on Sunday.

Harrison Bryant will likely take on a larger role while Njoku is sidelined.

Hopefully Njoku can get back onto the field sooner rather than later.