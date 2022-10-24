Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event rescheduled for Nov. 12
Cape Hatteras National Seashore, in partnership with Outer Banks Forever and the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse at 4 p.m. Nov. 12, 2022. First lit on Oct. 1, 1872, the current Bodie Island Lighthouse replaced the previous lighthouse...
obxtoday.com
62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair kicks off Friday in Elizabeth City
Make plans to visit the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 28th, 29th and 30th. This year’s show will be at the Museum of the Albemarle, 501 S Water Street, Elizabeth City, NC. The show will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $2 for anyone 12 and over; and there is no admission fee for those under age 12.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
obxtoday.com
Town of Kill Devil Hills announces 2022 First Flight Holiday Market dates
The Town of Kill Devil Hills humbly announces the 2022 First Flight Holiday Markets taking place during the months of November and December at Aviation Park. The dates for the upcoming markets are as follows:. November 19: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 6: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. December...
outerbanksvoice.com
Hatteras Holiday Art & Craft Show returns after two-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019, the Holiday Art & Craft Show is scheduled to take place November 25-26 at the Cape Hatteras Secondary School. Coordinated by the Hatteras Island Arts + Crafts Guild, the show will have more than fifty venders. The three-year...
outerbanksvoice.com
The Outer Banks prepares to honor its Veterans
Chock full of events, OBX Veterans week begins Nov. 4. On Friday, Nov. 11, the nation pauses to honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces to protect the United States. Here in Dare County, there are a number of ceremonies and events on that day, as well as throughout Outer Banks Veterans Week, which runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13.
outerbanksvoice.com
Proposed Event Center in ‘consensus building’ stage
No timeline yet for construction of Nags Head facility. As tourism officials continue to provide public presentations about the proposed Event Center at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head, the building itself is still at least three years away, with no clear timeline for what happens going forward. “We...
tmpresale.com
Peppers event in Virginia Beach, VA Mar 15th, 2023 – presale code
New Pepper pre-sale code has just been published! For a limited time you can get your very own tickets before the public 😀. This could very well be the best opportunity ever to see Pepper live in Virginia Beach, VA. Below are the Pepper event specifics and pre-sale codes:. Onsale...
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo Lions Club annual broom sale this Saturday, Oct. 29
The Manteo Lions Club will be doing their annual broom sale this Saturday October 29th from 8am- 2pm at the Ace Hardware in Manteo. This is our third year with our broom sale event. All our proceeds go back into the community providing such thing eye glasses for people in...
outerbanksvoice.com
Once In A Lifetime P-51 Ride to benefit FFS Will Be Given Away on December 17th
The First Flight Society Sweepstakes prize of a ride in a P-51 Mustang will be awarded on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. The $7000 minimum to award the prize has been surpassed, so one of the entrants will win a ride in the CAF Airbase Georgia P-51 “Red Nose”.
outerbanksvoice.com
High rip risk from Duck to Buxton, moderate south of Cape Hatteras
HIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip and longshore currents from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE...
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Mush Mouth, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This week’s Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Mush Mouth. Mush Mouth is a sweet 3-year-old girl who was brought in as a stray but has a personality of a house cat. This sweet talking girl is on the hunt for her forever home. Watch this video to learn more about Mush Mouth.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Four beach projects in Dare awarded funding
Eight coastal communities have been awarded a total of nearly $20.1 million for beach nourishment, artificial dunes and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to the ocean beaches and dune systems of the state. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources announced Tuesday...
franchising.com
Chicken Salad Chick Signs Agreement in Virginia Beach
October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Virginia Beach, Va. - Chicken Salad Chick has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee. Behind the agreement is current Chicken Salad Chick franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened the Hampton, Virginia location at 2850 Kilgore Avenue...
outerbanksvoice.com
Julia “Judy” Penny Cashwell of Kill Devil Hills, October 15
Julia “Judy” Penny Cashwell, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully on October 15, 2022. She had celebrated her 90th Birthday in January and was in good health until receiving a stage 4 cancer diagnosis in September. Julia was born in Raleigh, NC in 1932 to Edward...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
thenorthcarolina100.com
The legend of Roanoke Island Ghost Deer originates in a tragic love story
Known as the first child born in the New World, Virginia Dare may not have disappeared with her Roanoke kinsmen in 1590. Legend claims she survived, raised in an indigenous Algonquian community as Winona. She grew into a beautiful woman and declared her love for a nobleman named Okisko. This...
WAVY News 10
Motorcycle, car involved in crash on Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the Acredale area of Virginia Beach on Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. this morning in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway, near Indian River Road. The crash involved two vehicles. When...
