Kill Devil Hills, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event rescheduled for Nov. 12

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, in partnership with Outer Banks Forever and the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse at 4 p.m. Nov. 12, 2022. First lit on Oct. 1, 1872, the current Bodie Island Lighthouse replaced the previous lighthouse...
NAGS HEAD, NC
obxtoday.com

62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair kicks off Friday in Elizabeth City

Make plans to visit the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 28th, 29th and 30th. This year’s show will be at the Museum of the Albemarle, 501 S Water Street, Elizabeth City, NC. The show will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $2 for anyone 12 and over; and there is no admission fee for those under age 12.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Hatteras Holiday Art & Craft Show returns after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019, the Holiday Art & Craft Show is scheduled to take place November 25-26 at the Cape Hatteras Secondary School. Coordinated by the Hatteras Island Arts + Crafts Guild, the show will have more than fifty venders. The three-year...
HATTERAS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The Outer Banks prepares to honor its Veterans

Chock full of events, OBX Veterans week begins Nov. 4. On Friday, Nov. 11, the nation pauses to honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces to protect the United States. Here in Dare County, there are a number of ceremonies and events on that day, as well as throughout Outer Banks Veterans Week, which runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Proposed Event Center in ‘consensus building’ stage

No timeline yet for construction of Nags Head facility. As tourism officials continue to provide public presentations about the proposed Event Center at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head, the building itself is still at least three years away, with no clear timeline for what happens going forward. “We...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo Lions Club annual broom sale this Saturday, Oct. 29

The Manteo Lions Club will be doing their annual broom sale this Saturday October 29th from 8am- 2pm at the Ace Hardware in Manteo. This is our third year with our broom sale event. All our proceeds go back into the community providing such thing eye glasses for people in...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

High rip risk from Duck to Buxton, moderate south of Cape Hatteras

HIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip and longshore currents from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE...
BUXTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Meet Mush Mouth, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week

This week’s Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Mush Mouth. Mush Mouth is a sweet 3-year-old girl who was brought in as a stray but has a personality of a house cat. This sweet talking girl is on the hunt for her forever home. Watch this video to learn more about Mush Mouth.
MANTEO, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Four beach projects in Dare awarded funding

Eight coastal communities have been awarded a total of nearly $20.1 million for beach nourishment, artificial dunes and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to the ocean beaches and dune systems of the state. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources announced Tuesday...
DARE COUNTY, NC
franchising.com

Chicken Salad Chick Signs Agreement in Virginia Beach

October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Virginia Beach, Va. - Chicken Salad Chick has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee. Behind the agreement is current Chicken Salad Chick franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened the Hampton, Virginia location at 2850 Kilgore Avenue...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE

