Greenlawn native Mariah Carey to hold Christmas concert back in New York

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Long Island native Mariah Carey announced Monday that she will be performing her holiday hits at Madison Square Garden this December.

Carey, formerly of Greenlawn, last performed her popular Christmas songs like "All I Want for Christmas is You" in New York five years ago during a residency at the Beacon Theater.

Her show "Merry Christmas To All" will be held on Dec. 13.

Tickets for Carey's show go on sale Friday.

News 12

News 12

