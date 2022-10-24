ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Early voting in Louisiana begins Tuesday October 25th

By Sidney Lain
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKmev_0il9dtVS00

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Early voting begins Tuesday, October 25th in Louisiana and goes through Tuesday, November 1st. Polls open at 8:30 and close at 6:00 each day.

Isabelle Butler, the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters, tells us what you need to know about early voting. “We have two locations you can vote early at in Ouachita Parish. You can vote at the registrar of voters’ office at 1650 Desiard Street, which is the health unit building on Desiard Street, or the West Ouachita Senior Center in West Monroe, North Seventh Street. Please remember to bring your identification with you. If you don’t have an ID, you will have to complete an affidavit of identity before we will allow you to vote.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Prescription take-back day event to take place in Northeast Louisiana on October 29th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host a prescription drug take-back event Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM to 2 PM. The drop-off locations will be throughout Northeast Louisiana. NEDHSA will accept pills, patches, and liquids. However, needles, sharp, or aerosols are not accepted. This event is free and […]
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Sees Second-Highest Early Voting Numbers on First Day

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Early voting for the November election began on Tuesday, and Louisiana voters are clearly motivated to get out and vote. According to John Couvillion at JMC Analytics, Tuesday's numbers are the second-highest ever recorded on the first day of early voting, with 108,938 votes submitted Tuesday between on-site and mail-in. Most of those votes came from mail-in ballots.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana: See deadlines, what's on the ballot, more

Early voting begins Tuesday, just two weeks before Election Day. Key races include all six congressional seats, a competitive state senate race in New Orleans and a U.S. Senate contest featuring a number of challengers vying to replace incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy. And there are eight proposed statewide amendments that voters will be able to weigh in on.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force being formed

Legislation to create the new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force is being. drafted by State Representative Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, to study the dramatic rise in. violent crime in Louisiana with an emphasis on determining its cause and crafting solutions. to help tackle the problem legislatively. “The rise in violent crime...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Sen. Cassidy grants $43.8M to Louisiana schools for 111 new school buses; Madison Parish and Monroe School District received $13.4M

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 26, 2022, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced that Louisiana will receive a total of $43,846,00 from his bipartisan Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act (IIJA). According to a release, Louisiana will receive 4.5 percent of the IIJA fund this year for school buses; this percentage is more than triple the state’s […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Ouachita Green

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Aundi Brown with Ouachita Green joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Aundi shares with Ashley and the viewers details about an upcoming event at Kiroli Park that will be fun for the whole family. Continue to the video above if you would like more information. For […]
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

These projects will build 11 square miles of new Louisiana wetlands by next year

Keeping two New Orleans lakes separated. Filling in the "Golden Triangle." And the biggest marsh restoration project ever attempted by the state. Those are among the projects under construction and on track to build nearly 11 square miles of new land by early 2023, state officials say. While only a tiny portion of the amount of land lost over the last century, it still amounts to more than 5,300 football fields' worth of wetlands that will help buffer Louisiana from storm surge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Senior Health fair to take place November 17th

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 7th annual Union Parish Senior Health fair will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Willie Davis Jr. Recreation center in Farmerville, La. The event will start at 9 AM and end at 1:00 PM. Participants will access information about community resources and health services that will assist […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Amid pandemic dips, Louisiana 4th grade reading improves

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amid test results showing nationwide declines in students’ reading and math proficiency scores in the wake of the pandemic, there’s a bright spot in Louisiana’s results: The state education department says Louisiana fourth graders’ reading scores improved, even as the national average dropped. Results from the National Assessment of Educational […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy