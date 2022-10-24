Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Kingston suddenly hosting more than 100 immigrants
KINGSTON, Mass. — Similar situation, different town. Almost two weeks ago, the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) placed about fifty immigrants in a Days Hotel in Methuen — but never told the city’s mayor. Last Friday, it was Kingston’s turn. Nine immigrants arrived...
Over 30 Maine Vanity Plates And Some Will Definitely Make You Blush
If you offend easily, do not proceed. Here's where the warning comes. Some of the following vanity plates from Mainers are...WOW. I know that for a while you could have anything on your license plate. But I truly do wonder how some of these didn't raise an eyebrow and a lecture from a city clerk. Do you have a vanity plate? Do you have a spicy one? It can't be any spicier than some of the following plates.
Bangor shelter hopes discounted adoption fees will connect pets with forever homes
BANGOR, Maine — Finding cats, dogs, and other small animals' homes are always a priority at the Bangor Humane Society. To double down on connecting pets with the right families, the society has partnered with Quirk Subaru for the entire month of October. On “National Make A Dog's Day”...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Depraved Crimes Of Tony Costa, The ‘Cape Cod Vampire’ Who Terrorized Massachusetts In The 1960s
Tony Costa was convicted of brutally murdering and dismembering Patricia Walsh and Mary Anne Wysocki in 1969, but he's suspected of killing as many as eight women over a three-year period. In 1969, police in Truro, Massachusetts unearthed the bodies of four women who had been mutilated almost beyond recognition....
Massachusetts Makes Top 5 List for Haunted Homes in the U.S.
With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maine residents have five days to claim $850 direct relief check payments
Maine residents have five days to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief due to a surplus in the state's budget. The stimulus payments aim to provide financial assistance for pandemic- and inflation-induced economic strains. Close to 860,000 residents will be eligible if they file by the end of October to claim their relief checks.
10 Weird Vehicles You Might Be Shocked to See on I-95 in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving down I-95 South last week, and all of the sudden to my right, I see something I have never seen before on the highway. It looked familiar, and yes, I had seen it before, but not actually driving. Oh, and it looked like my boots.
NECN
Maine Judge Rejects Bid to Resume Construction on $1B Power Line
A judge declined a request by developers of a $1 billion power line to resume construction, keeping the project on hold until a judge’s decision next year on the constitutionality of a referendum that halted the project. The judge on Friday rejected an injunction by the New England Clean...
10 New Yorkers Won a Sizable Chunk of the $715M Powerball!
At least 10 New Yorkers will wake up this morning with a little extra cash in their pocket - and one New Yorker is a millionaire this morning - after last night's $715 million dollar Powerball drawing from the New York Lottery!. Was there a Jackpot winner in Wednesday night's...
Many Maine residents getting up to $1,700 in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) How does a cash boost of up to $1,700 sound right now? Well, as a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Mills, LePage trade barbs over Maine energy costs
(The Center Square) – With electricity and home heating costs in Maine expected to spike this winter, Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger Paul LePage are sparring over the impact of clean energy policies. During a Monday night debate, LePage and Mills tussled over the state's...
