Boston 25 News WFXT

Kingston suddenly hosting more than 100 immigrants

KINGSTON, Mass. — Similar situation, different town. Almost two weeks ago, the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) placed about fifty immigrants in a Days Hotel in Methuen — but never told the city’s mayor. Last Friday, it was Kingston’s turn. Nine immigrants arrived...
KINGSTON, MA
I-95 FM

Over 30 Maine Vanity Plates And Some Will Definitely Make You Blush

If you offend easily, do not proceed. Here's where the warning comes. Some of the following vanity plates from Mainers are...WOW. I know that for a while you could have anything on your license plate. But I truly do wonder how some of these didn't raise an eyebrow and a lecture from a city clerk. Do you have a vanity plate? Do you have a spicy one? It can't be any spicier than some of the following plates.
MAINE STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Makes Top 5 List for Haunted Homes in the U.S.

With the long and rich history of the state of Massachusetts, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the Bay State would have a reputation for having some rumored haunted spots throughout the state. But what about haunted 'homes'? It turns out that in Massachusetts, there is a really good probably that if you are in the market for buying in a home, that house you're looking to buy might just be haunted.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Stephen L Dalton

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME
Seacoast Current

10 Weird Vehicles You Might Be Shocked to See on I-95 in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving down I-95 South last week, and all of the sudden to my right, I see something I have never seen before on the highway. It looked familiar, and yes, I had seen it before, but not actually driving. Oh, and it looked like my boots.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Maine Judge Rejects Bid to Resume Construction on $1B Power Line

A judge declined a request by developers of a $1 billion power line to resume construction, keeping the project on hold until a judge’s decision next year on the constitutionality of a referendum that halted the project. The judge on Friday rejected an injunction by the New England Clean...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Election 2022: Mills, LePage trade barbs over Maine energy costs

(The Center Square) – With electricity and home heating costs in Maine expected to spike this winter, Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger Paul LePage are sparring over the impact of clean energy policies. During a Monday night debate, LePage and Mills tussled over the state's...
MAINE STATE
