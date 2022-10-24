Read full article on original website
Related
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
Fan who caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run is living the good life
As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge approached his record-breaking home run, fans daydreamed about what they would do if they were the lucky one to catch No. 62. A man named Cory Youmans was that lucky guy, and he elected to hold onto the ball. He told reporters at the time of the catch that he wasn’t sure whether he would sell it or not.
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Report: 1 NL team vows to spend whatever it takes to sign Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is heading to free agency this offseason, and he will be one of the biggest free agents in recent memory. Will Judge re-sign with the New York Yankees, the only team for whom he has played? Or will he look elsewhere?. If he genuinely explores the market, there...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Former Dodgers Infielder Hired as New Manager of the Miami Marlins
He played with the Dodgers for one season.
tvinsider.com
World Series 2022 TV Schedule: Astros vs. Phillies
The 2022 MLB postseason has come down to the 118th World Series, with the American League champion Houston Astros facing the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 of the seven-game series takes place Friday, October 28, at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The Astros are returning to the World...
Dodgers News: MLB Network Insider Suggests Mookie Betts Move if Aaron Judge Signs in LA
Judge would definitely shake up the Dodgers outfield.
Yankees could steal key free agent away from Mets?
Though not quite on par with firing a shard of broken lumber at Mike Piazza or hitting a pop-up to Luis Castillo, the New York Yankees could be punking their crosstown rivals once again this offseason. New York Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Tuesday that, though the Mets feel...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may have struck gold with heavily criticized trade acquisition
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman whiffed on a number of moves before and during the 2022 season. However, he set the team’s outfield up perfectly for 2023 (given they retain Aaron Judge). Aside from the Yankees calling up rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who excelled defensively and offered some...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Yankees Owner Hal Steinbrenner Announces Manager Decision
When the New York Yankees take the diamond for the 2023 season, manager Aaron Boone will be there. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made that abundantly clear in a comment to reporters on Wednesday afternoon. He's not ready to move on from Boone, whom he called a "very good manager," just yet.
Inside the Astros and Phillies Writers Predict World Series Outcome
The teams from Inside the Astros and Inside the Phillies linked up to discuss the upcoming World Series.
No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950
Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent.Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.“There were quite a few of us,” Matthews recalled.When fans watch the Houston Astros and Phillies line up this week to begin the Fall Classic, it will be a much different picture.To be sure, Houston's Jose Altuve and Philadelphia's Jean Segura are among scores of Latin players helping keep big league rosters diverse.But for the first time since 1950,...
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
Red Sox Reportedly Just Made Rafael Devers 'Substantially Improved Offer'
Many have feared that the Boston Red Sox will let superstar Rafael Devers walk, as they did with Mookie Betts years ago, which does not appear to be the case.
Five 2022 Yankees Elect Free Agency
These five players spent a small chunk of time in pinstripes during this season
batterypower.com
How do the Braves handle prospects?
I wish the Braves beat writers would answer back on social media. I'd like to get a sense of how prospects are handled in the minors. Are some given better treatment than others, meaning more face time. Or are they more hands off and just leave it up to the players? What do they do with prospects in instructs?
Comments / 2