Pitman, NJ

NJ.com

Deptford and Delsea draw - Girls Soccer

Deptford and Delsea traded goals in the first and second halves to ultimately draw at 1-1, in Franklinville. Emma Serrano opened the scoring in the first half for Delsea (16-3-1), but Deptford (7-9-2) would score in the second half to tie the game up. Julianna DiSipio made four saves on...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock defeats St. Elizabeth - Field hockey recap

Dominique Dygos’s second-quarter goal was enough to give Pequannock a 1-0 win against St. Elizabeth in Pompton Plains. Despite coming in a loss, Mia Foer made eight saves for St. Elizabeth (7-10). Pequannock improved to 7-11-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 1, First Round

Jake Harris scored his seventh goal of the season in the first half and it turned out to be the only score of the game as 11th-seeded Buena edged sixth-seeded Pitman 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 playoffs at Pitman. Geoff Blasberg stopped eight...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Girls soccer recap

Lily Vengelis scored twice, helping lead Calvary Christian to a 2-1 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Vengelis’ winner came with 10 minutes left, and the Lions are now 10-7 on the season with the result. Tianni Austin scored the lone goal for Somerset Tech, which fell to...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial defeats Manalapan - Field hockey recap

Jordan Czaczkowski earned a 13-save shutout as Jackson Memorial defeated Manalapan 1-0 in Manalapan. Lillian Cole tallied a goal in the first quarter for Jackson Memorial (6-8-1) while Amanda Mollica provided the assist. Daria Easton made five saves for Manalapan (9-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey

Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open

Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
PEMBERTON, NJ
