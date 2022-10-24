Read full article on original website
Steinert over Neptune - Girls soccer - NJSIAA Central, Group 3 - First round
Adriana Ryder led with two goals and one assist as top-seeded Steinert won at home, 5-0, over 16th-seeded Neptune in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament. Steinert (16-1) will host eighth-seeded Jackson Liberty in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. Julianna Ryder added a goal and...
Field hockey recap: McGivern lead West Deptford in its upset of No. 20 Shawnee
Natalie McGivern tallied a goal and an assist as West Deptford took down No. 20 Shawnee Thursday in West Deptford, 3-1. Emerson Goldberg and Kathryn Flynn also scored for the Eagles (13-4-1). Kassidy Yarusso added an assist. Abby Davidson, with Brooke Summerville assisting, accounted for the goal by the Renegades...
Deptford and Delsea draw - Girls Soccer
Deptford and Delsea traded goals in the first and second halves to ultimately draw at 1-1, in Franklinville. Emma Serrano opened the scoring in the first half for Delsea (16-3-1), but Deptford (7-9-2) would score in the second half to tie the game up. Julianna DiSipio made four saves on...
Field Hockey: Montclair Kimberley tops Princeton Day for Prep B title
Natalie Yu scored assisted on two other goals as Montclair Kimberley defeated Princeton Day, 5-2, in the final round of the Prep B Tournament in Montclair. Yu, who recently committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, assisted on the first and last goals for the Cougars (12-6) and scored herself in the fourth quarter.
Girls Soccer Prep A Tourney semifinals recaps for Oct. 27: Pennington, Oak Knoll advance
Riley Cross scored twice as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated sixth-seeded Hun, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will now play top-seeded Pennington in the final on Nov. 2. Cross scored both of her goals in the second half, and they were assisted each...
Pequannock defeats St. Elizabeth - Field hockey recap
Dominique Dygos’s second-quarter goal was enough to give Pequannock a 1-0 win against St. Elizabeth in Pompton Plains. Despite coming in a loss, Mia Foer made eight saves for St. Elizabeth (7-10). Pequannock improved to 7-11-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 1, First Round
Jake Harris scored his seventh goal of the season in the first half and it turned out to be the only score of the game as 11th-seeded Buena edged sixth-seeded Pitman 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 playoffs at Pitman. Geoff Blasberg stopped eight...
Field hockey recap: Sparks sparks Bishop Eustace to victory over Haddon Township
Blaire Sparks had the hat trick to direct Bishop Eustace to a 7-1 victory over Haddon Township Thursday in Pennsauken. Grace Donaghy scored twice while Josette DeGour and Brianna Bigos had single tallies for the Crusaders (6-10). Cate Carney and Anna Marquardt each added two assists. Mady Maronski, with Lilli...
Field hockey recap: Cinnaminson blanks Montgomery behind Surma’s effort
Natalie Surma assisted on the goals which allowed Cinnaminson to blank Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery, 2-0. Caitlin Connolly and Olivia Catalano scored the goals for the Pirates who improved to 13-2-1. Morgan Jans and Nikki Williams each made two saves in combining on the shutout. Annabel DeJohn tallied six saves...
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Girls soccer recap
Lily Vengelis scored twice, helping lead Calvary Christian to a 2-1 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Vengelis’ winner came with 10 minutes left, and the Lions are now 10-7 on the season with the result. Tianni Austin scored the lone goal for Somerset Tech, which fell to...
Jackson Memorial defeats Manalapan - Field hockey recap
Jordan Czaczkowski earned a 13-save shutout as Jackson Memorial defeated Manalapan 1-0 in Manalapan. Lillian Cole tallied a goal in the first quarter for Jackson Memorial (6-8-1) while Amanda Mollica provided the assist. Daria Easton made five saves for Manalapan (9-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Field hockey recap: Sprague directs Northern Burlington over Holy Cross Prep
Ariel Sprague scored twice to lift Northern Burlington to a 2-0 victory over Holy Cross Prep Thursday in Delran. Riley Pieloch added an assist for the Greyhounds (11-6). Emma Hoppe made three saves in the cage for the shutout. The Lancers fell to 1-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Girls soccer: Cedar Creek defeats Barnegat - South Jersey, Group 2 first round
Alina Alcantara’s second-half goal was enough to give fifth-seeded Cedar Creek a 1-0 victory over 12th-seeded in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 tournament in Egg Harbor City. Olivia Vanelli stood strong in net as she earned a six-save shutout for Cedar Creek (10-6-1). Cedar Creek...
Boys Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 first round recaps for Oct. 27
Nicholas Turturro scored two goals as top-seeded Howell, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Princeton, 3-0, in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament in Farmingdale. Both of Turturro’s goals came in the first half as Howell (12-3-2) jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead....
Girls Soccer - Ranney over Doane Academy - NJSIAA South, Non-Public B - First round
Eighth-seeded Ranney won, 6-0, over ninth-seeded Doane Academy in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Tinton Falls. Ranney (8-5) will face top-seeded Rutgers Prep in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The Monmouth County Prep has won it’s last six game by shutout. Doane...
Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey
Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
Washington Township head into field hockey playoffs on a high note, blanking Triton
Without so much as a glance, Emma Rose Phillips knew. The Washington Township sophomore didn’t need to look to confirm her classmate Karley DuCoin would be in the right spot to score yet another goal. After all, after the same combination — in reverse — scored the first goal, it was DuCoin’s turn.
Field hockey recap: Pemberton nets winning goal in overtime to topple Ewing
Victoria Morfin set up Lelani Silver-Rosario on a penalty corner in overtime to carry Pemberton to a 2-1 victory over Ewing Thursday in Pemberton Township. Sarina Voll scored the game’s first goal to give the Hornets (6-9-1) the lead. Yanick Joseph tallied the goal for the Blue Devils (1-14).
Field hockey recap: Notre Dame needs overtime to get past WW-P South
Amanda Dressel and Kalyn Rosica each finished with a goal and an assist as Notre Dame defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South in overtime Thursday in West Windsor, 3-2. Elizabeth Podell also scored while Ellie Marrone had an assist for the Irish (12-4). Julia Kozakowski and Sneha Banda scored for the Pirates...
Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open
Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
