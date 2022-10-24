ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

thecharlottepost.com

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit

Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Another Duke assistant visits No. 1 point guard

Last week, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas dropped by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pa.) to visit five-star sophomore Meleek Thomas, who ranks No. 7 overall in his class and No. 1 among 2025 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports. RELATED: Duke assistant checks in ...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

College Basketball Preview: NC A&T joins new conference with new coach

For the third time in as many years, the Aggies are in a new conference. North Carolina A&T played one year in the Big South after leaving the MEAC before jumping to the Colonial this year. A&T will do it with interim coach Phillip Shumpert leading the way after Willie Jones was abruptly dismissed in mid-August.
GREENSBORO, NC
FanSided

UNC Women’s Basketball: The anticipated debut of Kayla McPherson

She hasn’t been able to make her UNC women’s basketball debut yet, but when she does, we expect big things from Kayla McPherson. Even before she arrived on campus, the injury bug has derailed Kayla McPherson quite a bit. As a true freshman last season, McPherson was forced...
FanSided

Duke basketball lands lethal sharpshooter in Class of 2024

The Duke basketball program has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2024. Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program are on the board in the 2024 recruiting cycle after landing a commitment from four-star small forward Darren Harris. Harris made his announcement on Saturday afternoon after he trimmed...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh, Canes to hold a Fan Fest day before outdoor game at Carter-Finley

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials and the Carolina Hurricanes will throw a daylong party the day before their long-awaited outdoor game. The team and city on Thursday announced plans for the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest, which will be held on Feb. 17 on Fayetteville Street — from City Plaza to the capitol building.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Watch: UNC ready to take on Pitt after Bye Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina is rested up after a bye week and ready for Pitt on Saturday. Did the bye come at a good time? Are the Tar Heels hearing the talk of a possible Coastal Division title? Do the Tar Heel wide receivers pester Drake Maye to look their way? How good is this weeks opponent, Pitt? Heels quarterback Drake Maye lets us know.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Considering moving to Durham? Here's what you need to know.

DURHAM, N.C. — This issue, we explore the northern tip of our Triangle, featuring the highlights that make up Durham, North Carolina. As the middleman between smaller Chapel Hill and larger Raleigh, Durham offers a unique position in the Triangle with its small town southern charm, major university lifestyle, and a biotech industry headquarters! Follow along as we discuss neighborhoods, parks, and attractions that make up the hot spot that is Durham.
DURHAM, NC

