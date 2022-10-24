Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
thecharlottepost.com
JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina
JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Johnson C. Smith: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
Carolina fans will get their first chance to see the No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team in a game Friday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are hosting an exhibition against Johnson C. Smith, a historically Black university from Charlotte. If you aren’t going to Chapel Hill...
Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit
Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports ...
GHOE Homecoming Wrecker: Campbell hoping to end A&T’s streak
First place is at stake in the Big South as Camels go to North Carolina A&T and Greatest Homecoming On Earth The post GHOE Homecoming Wrecker: Campbell hoping to end A&T’s streak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Another Duke assistant visits No. 1 point guard
Last week, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas dropped by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pa.) to visit five-star sophomore Meleek Thomas, who ranks No. 7 overall in his class and No. 1 among 2025 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports. RELATED: Duke assistant checks in ...
UNC Basketball target Boogie Fland visiting Chapel Hill
The UNC basketball target is one of the nation's best players and a top-15 prospect.
nsjonline.com
College Basketball Preview: NC A&T joins new conference with new coach
For the third time in as many years, the Aggies are in a new conference. North Carolina A&T played one year in the Big South after leaving the MEAC before jumping to the Colonial this year. A&T will do it with interim coach Phillip Shumpert leading the way after Willie Jones was abruptly dismissed in mid-August.
NC State basketball lands commitment from four-star prospect Dennis Parker Jr.
RICHMOND, Va. — The NC State Wolfpack men’s basketball team picked up a commitment Wednesday from a four-star prospect. Dennis Parker Jr. announced his decision Wednesday afternoon at John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia, where he attends school. Parker’s commitment marks the first for NC State head...
FanSided
UNC Women’s Basketball: The anticipated debut of Kayla McPherson
She hasn’t been able to make her UNC women’s basketball debut yet, but when she does, we expect big things from Kayla McPherson. Even before she arrived on campus, the injury bug has derailed Kayla McPherson quite a bit. As a true freshman last season, McPherson was forced...
FanSided
Duke basketball lands lethal sharpshooter in Class of 2024
The Duke basketball program has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2024. Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program are on the board in the 2024 recruiting cycle after landing a commitment from four-star small forward Darren Harris. Harris made his announcement on Saturday afternoon after he trimmed...
Youth football team interrupted by shootings in Durham, searching for safe field to play
DURHAM, N.C. — Editor's note: WRAL News has learned after this story first ran Wednesday evening, a man reached out to the coach and discussed plans to donate so the team can rent out a new practice site. We're awaiting details on the amount of the donation. A youth...
cbs17
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
cbs17
Raleigh, Canes to hold a Fan Fest day before outdoor game at Carter-Finley
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials and the Carolina Hurricanes will throw a daylong party the day before their long-awaited outdoor game. The team and city on Thursday announced plans for the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest, which will be held on Feb. 17 on Fayetteville Street — from City Plaza to the capitol building.
cbs17
Watch: UNC ready to take on Pitt after Bye Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina is rested up after a bye week and ready for Pitt on Saturday. Did the bye come at a good time? Are the Tar Heels hearing the talk of a possible Coastal Division title? Do the Tar Heel wide receivers pester Drake Maye to look their way? How good is this weeks opponent, Pitt? Heels quarterback Drake Maye lets us know.
WITN
Former Farmville Central star Smith named to Jerry West Award watch list
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - N.C. State sophomore Terquavion Smith named to the Jerry West award watch list on Tuesday. The award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame goes to the top shooting guard in college basketball. He is one of just 20 players on the list. The Farmville...
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
2 dead, including NC A&T freshman and unidentified male in off-campus shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened on Circle Drive leaving two people dead, including a NC A&T freshman and an unidentified male. Four others were also injured Tuesday night and showed up to a local hospital with injuries. Out of the four that were...
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
Considering moving to Durham? Here's what you need to know.
DURHAM, N.C. — This issue, we explore the northern tip of our Triangle, featuring the highlights that make up Durham, North Carolina. As the middleman between smaller Chapel Hill and larger Raleigh, Durham offers a unique position in the Triangle with its small town southern charm, major university lifestyle, and a biotech industry headquarters! Follow along as we discuss neighborhoods, parks, and attractions that make up the hot spot that is Durham.
Comments / 0