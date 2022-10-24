Quentin Tarantino is responding to Kanye West‘s claims he came up with the idea for the director’s 2012 film Django Unchained. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday (Oct. 27), Tarantino patiently explained what really happened between himself and West, clarifying that he did not steal the concept of Django Unchained from the rapper, but revealing the slight connection between West’s 2004 album and his own bloody Western film. When Jimmy Kimmel asked Tarantino if there is “any truth” to West’s claim he came up with the idea for Django Unchained when working on his “Gold Digger” music video, Tarantino replied, “There’s not truth to the...

17 MINUTES AGO