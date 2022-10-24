Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Related
$700,000 in TV ads hit local airwaves in Bexar County District Attorney race
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and his Republican challenger, Marc LaHood, have each spent months presenting diametrically different versions of how crimes are currently being prosecuted. In the final days of the campaign, those fights are now playing out in sharply negative ads that have drawn challenges from both...
Texas Republicans in tight races open to rape and incest exceptions to abortion ban
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can receive confidential help by calling the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 800-656-4673 or visiting its online hotline. Some Republican candidates in competitive down-ballot races are talking about adding rape and incest...
Lots of people will be observing Texas poll sites this election. Here’s a guide.
Early voting in Bexar County has started for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and experts say voters may see an unusually high number of observers in and around polling locations. The likely increase “is a result of what happened in 2020,” said Jon Taylor, chair of UTSA’s Department of Political...
Texas Republicans bet big on Lujan as part of broader effort to win over Hispanic voters
Long before national Republicans set their sights on flipping a trio of South Texas congressional seats, Southside native John Lujan had a vision for introducing his San Antonio community to the Republican Party. “I was the only Republican on our five-man legislative committee,” Lujan said of his earliest political venture:...
Analysis: Republicans gained ground in Bexar County in 2020 among Hispanic voters
Palfrey Avenue on San Antonio’s South Side is a quiet street lined with small one-story homes and older cars. Voters here elected President Joe Biden by a 10-point margin in 2020, but it’s also hard to miss the proliferation of “Back the Blue” signs that dot the tidy yards.
Soap opera: The race for Bexar County judge gets ugly
It isn’t going to be easy to succeed longtime Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, whose record 21-year run in the office capping a 50-year public service career will likely never be matched. Funny thing, though: The race between former Bexar County District Court Judge Peter Sakai, the Democrat, and...
Day of the Dead arrives in San Antonio with spirited celebrations
If you’re seeing skulls popping up around San Antonio, or maybe even seeing ghosts, there’s good reason. While San Antonians can do Halloween with the best of them, the ancient Día de los Muertos tradition comes alive throughout the city, with celebrations grand and homespun. Events kick...
San Antonio celebrated for ‘model’ military and civilian collaboration on medicine
When the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine was looking to hold its annual awards event outside its usual Washington, D.C., San Antonio was a logical choice. “San Antonio is not only a major center for military medicine, it is also the proud home to incredible...
Judson, East Central ISDs school bonds and South San, Somerset board seats on the ballot
Two Bexar County school districts that saw bond propositions fail last year are asking voters to approve revamped bonds, while two other districts have board seats at stake in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Last year, voters rejected Judson and East Central independent school districts’ bond packages that would have...
San Antonio College names 4 finalists for president, sets public interview forums
In its search for a new president, San Antonio College has named four finalists, who will visit the community college campus next week. Beginning Monday, each finalist will attend a forum to give faculty, staff, students and members of the community an opportunity to meet them and ask questions. SAC...
Company founder Bill Greehey steps down as NuStar Energy chairman
This article has been updated. NuStar Energy Chairman Bill Greehey, the company’s founding CEO, has stepped down and is being succeeded by CEO and President Bradley Barron, NuStar announced Thursday. The 86-year-old Greehey’s departure, which is effective immediately, marks a milestone for the company, which spun out of Valero...
Family violence homicides are down, 911 calls and protective orders are up in Bexar County
While some of the statistics released by a commission dedicated to reducing domestic violence in Bexar County last week signal some progress is being made, experts say it will take many years to significantly shake off the enduring affliction. In San Antonio and Bexar County, family violence homicides dropped to...
Texas GOP leaders shell out cash to protect Rep. Steve Allison’s San Antonio district
Republican leaders are going all in to protect a state House seat they’ve long believed was safely in the GOP column, fearing recent shifts in the political winds could jeopardize Rep. Steve Allison’s bid for a third term. Allison has kept the seat in Republican hands since former...
Attorneys for Erik Cantu’s family to explore ‘every possible legal avenue’ in quest for justice
This story has been updated. Erik Cantu Jr., the 17-year-old shot by a now-former San Antonio police officer earlier this month, is getting “slightly better” but is still on life support as he recovers from at least four gunshot wounds at University Health Hospital, said his father. “It’s...
Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival celebrates local artists and the arts
The 2022 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, the largest free outdoor arts festival of its kind in South Texas, will host over 200 individual artists on Nov. 19, closing down city streets from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts to Travis Park. Artists are working solo and in collaboratives to...
Texas House candidate Johnny Arredondo indicted on charges of vehicle theft
Johnny Arredondo, the Republican candidate for Texas House District 124, is facing a November trial on charges of felony theft of a vehicle, according to court documents. Arredondo allegedly stole a truck from his sister, Alicia Arredondo, in November 2021 and operated it without her permission, according to the indictment.
Ken Paxton, Texas’ election denier-in-chief, closes in on third term
In the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged his followers on social media to “stand with President Trump” and “#StopTheSteal.”. On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, he tweeted...
Medical marijuana promoters hope San Antonio will hop on the CannaBus
Tucked into a tiny industrial park just off of Bulverde Road is a small compound where several local companies purvey their various cannabis-related wares. It’s here that the 36-foot-long CannaBus, Texas’ first mobile marijuana dispensary, parked Wednesday as a part of its statewide “Ride For Your Rights” tour.
Northside ISD superintendent to retire at the end of the school year
After 30 years working for the district, Northside Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Brian Woods announced his retirement Thursday. He will step down from his position in June 2023. Woods was appointed superintendent in July 2012, but has worked for NISD since 1992. He began his career as a...
Beto may have the stars on his side, but will the stars align in November with a blue wave?
Early voting in the midterm election is nearly upon us, and it has the potential to usher in a sea change in Texas politics, though not necessarily the elusive “blue wave” that Democrats in our very Republican state have long hoped for. No, I don’t suspect the state’s...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0