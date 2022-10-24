Read full article on original website
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
kmmo.com
AREA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HONORED AS 2022 NAESP NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED PRINCIPAL
Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
sheenmagazine.com
Consquilla Carey Master Cosmetologist, And CEO & Founder Of CC’s Beauty Institute
Consquilla is living out her dream. She’s the owner of Affordable Styles Hair Salon in Baltimore, MD, and CC’s Beauty Institute, in Richmond VA. Her journey was not easy by far. Tell us a little about yourself. Who is Consquilla?. I am a mom of a 28-year-old college...
Hilltop
Photo Essay: Once a Bison, Always a Bison.
Howard University hosted its first in-person homecoming since the pandemic, with the hopes of reminding those in attendance of who the real HU is. And as usual, Howard alum sought to show up and show out. Once a bison, always a bison.
Hilltop
Howard University Celebrates Homecoming Game Day with Annual Community Parade
Howard University kicked off its Homecoming game day with the annual community parade on Saturday, Oct. 22. Festivities began at the administration building and traveled through Northwest D.C. Families, vendors and alumni stood along Georgia Avenue as the parade brought life back to the Howard community after two years of...
Hilltop
Homecoming Band Tunnel Showcases Legacy of the SHOWTIME Band
HU! You know! Howard University holds its status for being an illustrious HBCU, and their homecoming is an event that people from across the country look forward to attending. Students, alumni, families and friends reunited on The Yard to enjoy the lively atmosphere. Musical performances, food, giveaways and games, all in one place banded together by a love for Howard.
Hilltop
Howard University Hosts Its First Yardfest in Years, Welcoming Chloe and Halle Bailey
Howard University hosted its first major Yardfest since 2019. Alumni, students, Bison parents, vendors and other kinds of visitors crowded on the Yard to eat food, shop clothes and accessories and listen to artists perform on the stage in front of Founders Library. On Oct. 21, about 50 product and...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
wypr.org
Aruna Miller: Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor of Maryland
Early voting in Maryland begins tomorrow. Next on Midday, it's another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Aruna Miller, a former Maryland Delegate (representing District 15 from 2011-2019) and now the running mate for Lt. Governor with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Before her...
DC teachers prepare to rally for new contract on Thursday
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Current and former DCPS educators testified about the issues they are navigating within the public school system on Tuesday, as they continued to work towards a new contract. “D.C. has one of the highest rates of turnover in the country,” said Councilmember Robert White. Teachers brought up issues like the […]
Veteran Maryland Administrator Tabbed As New Prince William County Executive
A veteran Maryland administrator has been tabbed as Prince William County's newest county executive. Christopher Shorter, who has more than 18 years of experience in local government operations, will start his role on Jan. 3, 2023. As Prince William County Executive, Shorter will oversee and manage a workforce of more...
multihousingnews.com
RailField Sells Suburban DC Affordable Community
The new owner rebranded the 178-unit property as Gateway Station. OneWall Communities has acquired a 178-unit affordable multifamily community in Suitland, Md. RailField Partners sold the asset in a $23 million a deal brokered by CBRE Affordable Housing. The new owner rebranded the suburban Washington, D.C. community, formerly known as...
howard.edu
A Royal Affair: Howard Coronates Its Court
The Royal Court Coronation was nothing short of a royal affair. Howard University officially swore in the 2022-2023 royal court on Sunday alongside Mr. Howard, Rashan Schoffner, and Ms. Howard, Cecily Davis. “Nowhere at this university will you find a more dedicated group of students to Howard University than here...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
mocoshow.com
MCPS to Host November 7 Hiring Fair for Supporting Service Positions
MCPS is hosting a hiring fair from 8:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Division of Maintenance and Operations, 8301 Turkey Thicket Dr., Building A, First Floor in Gaithersburg. Per MCPS:. Visit www.MCPSCareers.org and create an account. Learn more and apply for these positions by searching:...
Hilltop
Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium
Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project to Enhance State’s Critical Infrastructure and Preparedness
Partnership Between State of Maryland and University of Maryland Will Build World-Class Atmospheric System of Weather-Observing Towers. Will Provide Real-Time Monitoring To Improve Responses to Weather-Related Disasters. State Has Committed $4 Million to Maryland Mesonet. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and...
foresthillsconnection.com
School updates: Amazon will pay employees’ UDC tuition; Jackson-Reed HS is crowded
When its employees enroll at the University of the District of Columbia, Amazon will foot the bill. UDC has been added to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which as of this year covers 100% of the tuition at participating colleges and universities. More than 5,000 hourly Amazon employees in the DC area are said to be eligible for the tuition benefit. Amazon says more than 80,000 employees globally have take part in the program.
Local Audubon Group Picks New Name, Seeking Distance From Racist Namesake
The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions. Now, the local nonprofit formerly known as the Audubon Naturalist...
Opinion: Lessons from the destruction of the old Nice-Middleton bridge.
The new Nice-Middleton Bridge, with no shoulders and the removal of the promised bike/pedestrian path, will only be part of the Hogan administration’s bicycle and pedestrian legacy. The post Opinion: Lessons from the destruction of the old Nice-Middleton bridge. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
