Washington, DC

AREA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HONORED AS 2022 NAESP NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED PRINCIPAL

Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
Photo Essay: Once a Bison, Always a Bison.

Howard University hosted its first in-person homecoming since the pandemic, with the hopes of reminding those in attendance of who the real HU is. And as usual, Howard alum sought to show up and show out. Once a bison, always a bison.
Homecoming Band Tunnel Showcases Legacy of the SHOWTIME Band

HU! You know! Howard University holds its status for being an illustrious HBCU, and their homecoming is an event that people from across the country look forward to attending. Students, alumni, families and friends reunited on The Yard to enjoy the lively atmosphere. Musical performances, food, giveaways and games, all in one place banded together by a love for Howard.
Aruna Miller: Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor of Maryland

Early voting in Maryland begins tomorrow. Next on Midday, it's another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Aruna Miller, a former Maryland Delegate (representing District 15 from 2011-2019) and now the running mate for Lt. Governor with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Before her...
DC teachers prepare to rally for new contract on Thursday

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Current and former DCPS educators testified about the issues they are navigating within the public school system on Tuesday, as they continued to work towards a new contract. “D.C. has one of the highest rates of turnover in the country,” said Councilmember Robert White. Teachers brought up issues like the […]
RailField Sells Suburban DC Affordable Community

The new owner rebranded the 178-unit property as Gateway Station. OneWall Communities has acquired a 178-unit affordable multifamily community in Suitland, Md. RailField Partners sold the asset in a $23 million a deal brokered by CBRE Affordable Housing. The new owner rebranded the suburban Washington, D.C. community, formerly known as...
A Royal Affair: Howard Coronates Its Court

The Royal Court Coronation was nothing short of a royal affair. Howard University officially swore in the 2022-2023 royal court on Sunday alongside Mr. Howard, Rashan Schoffner, and Ms. Howard, Cecily Davis. “Nowhere at this university will you find a more dedicated group of students to Howard University than here...
MCPS to Host November 7 Hiring Fair for Supporting Service Positions

MCPS is hosting a hiring fair from 8:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Division of Maintenance and Operations, 8301 Turkey Thicket Dr., Building A, First Floor in Gaithersburg. Per MCPS:. Visit www.MCPSCareers.org and create an account. Learn more and apply for these positions by searching:...
Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium

Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project to Enhance State’s Critical Infrastructure and Preparedness

Partnership Between State of Maryland and University of Maryland Will Build World-Class Atmospheric System of Weather-Observing Towers. Will Provide Real-Time Monitoring To Improve Responses to Weather-Related Disasters. State Has Committed $4 Million to Maryland Mesonet. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and...
School updates: Amazon will pay employees’ UDC tuition; Jackson-Reed HS is crowded

When its employees enroll at the University of the District of Columbia, Amazon will foot the bill. UDC has been added to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which as of this year covers 100% of the tuition at participating colleges and universities. More than 5,000 hourly Amazon employees in the DC area are said to be eligible for the tuition benefit. Amazon says more than 80,000 employees globally have take part in the program.
