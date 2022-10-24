ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Saint Louis Art Museum hosts 'SLAM Underground: Vibrant' this Friday

This Friday, October 28, the Saint Louis Art Museum hosts SLAM Underground: Vibrant, a party and cultural celebration keyed to the intriguing new exhibition, Global Threads: The Art and Fashion of Indian Chintz. Like every edition of SLAM Underground, the event is meant to attract a “diverse, younger, culturally inclined...
Restaurateur Brandi Artis opens two St. Louis restaurants and plans for more

This article appeared in the November 2022 issue of St. Louis Magazine under the title, "The Artis(t) in the Kitchen." Brandi Artis had known success as a singer, a nanny, and a diamond seller for a large jewelry chain. She attended culinary school, started a catering company, and almost became a real estate agent while in Chicago. Ultimately, the food and beverage industry won her over, resulting in two St. Louis restaurants—4Hens Creole Kitchen at City Foundry STL and Simply Delicious downtown—and at least two more are planned. “This girl is not nearly finished dreaming or achieving,” she says.
10 must-see films at the 2022 St. Louis International Film Festival

The Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival is back for its 31st iteration, kicking off on Thursday, November 3, and running through Sunday, November 13. This year’s SLIFF features both virtual and in-person screenings of 256 films at venues around St. Louis, including the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, Plaza Frontenac, Galleria 6 Cinema, Webster University, and Washington University. The slate of programming features work from local filmmakers, early favorites for award season, and a tribute to Cliff Froehlich, the recently retired executive director of Cinema St. Louis, to name a few. With that in mind, here's handful of films you should keep on your radar as you build out your schedule for SLIFF 2022:
A guide to vintage shopping in St. Louis

A thing is just a collection of molecules, says Annie Brahler. It’s meant to be used, not locked away in a china cabinet. “Americans save things for another time that never comes,” says Brahler, who was born to Dutch parents and grew up in other states before moving here. “People matter, and experiences matter, and I want people to enjoy their lives.” For Brahler, that meant that, on the morning we spoke, she drank her orange juice from a shapely vintage glass. She’s especially proud of the vintage barware in the bar of her Webster Groves cottage-style home. There’s a window there with shelves in it, allowing the light to filter through the glasses. She has highball glasses, martini glasses, coupés (for Champagne, instead of flutes), and the star of the show: Culver glass. Some gilded pieces always stay in the bar, but other things she’ll rotate with the changing of the seasons (pink and lavender in the spring, pale blue in the summer, deep emerald when the cold winds blow). “It’s like functional sculpture,” she says, “It’s not a plastic bottle or one of those horrible [insulated] things. It gives me a little lift and extends into my whole day.”
City Foundry STL's second phase will include the first mass timber building in St. Louis

Imagine playing with Lincoln Logs, but instead of stacking twee 4-inch wood pieces, you’re working with a set of massive beams and columns of cross-laminated timber from Canada. Layers of wood are laid and glued perpendicular to the one beneath it, resulting in a material stronger than a single layer of timber. You obsess over the locations of the holes you’ll need for electric and plumbing, because they’ll need to be drilled before the kit is loaded on a train and shipped to you. When you receive your set, each piece of wood is numbered so you know where it goes. Someone hands you a blueprint and a bunch of bolts. A crane operator rolls up.
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis

Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
St. Louis Health Department shares new goals on behavioral health interventions in wake of CVPA school shooting

On Wednesday, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, the director of health for the City of St. Louis, shared in a press conference that the city's Department of Health and Office of Violence Prevention met in the wake of the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School with leaders from Saint Louis Public Schools, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, local and state officials, behavioral health programs, and other leaders to set new goals around violence prevention.
