Police Incidents
According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Possession of Drugs/Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments: At 11:57 a.m. while on a traffic stop, officers made contact with Richard Campbell, of Bloomingburg. While issuing a citation for a suspended driver’s license, Campbell admitted that syringes were located in the vehicle. While searching, officers also located suspected drugs. Charges were filed and other charges are pending after the suspected drugs are identified.
As Halloween approaches, State Fire Marshal stresses fire safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio —Fall is here, as the temperature drops, and the Halloween decorations are put up, it’s important to stay fire safe. Data from the U.S. Fire Administration shows an average of 9,200 fires were reported to fire departments in the United States over a three-day period around Halloween for each year.
Honda meeting set for today
The public is invited to a special Jefferson Township Trustees meeting this evening concerning the establishment of Honda’s $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory in Fayette County. According to a public notice, the meeting is “for the purpose of entertaining the approval of documents and resolutions authorizing various...
Drug Take Back event this Saturday at Kroger
Kroger as part of Kroger Health and Cardinal Health will be working together again to host their annual drug take back events at more than 150 local pharmacy locations across the country, including in Washington Court House. These events will take place this Saturday, Oct. 29 — the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Halloween events in full swing
This Saturday, Oct. 29, Champions Grill at the Greens Golf Course will be hosting Trunk-or-Treat in partnership with Cruisers WCH and MM Distribution LLC. Champions is located at 703 Highland Ave. in Washington C.H. Families can bring their children down to the golf course to visit the decorated cars to...
Annual veterans concert set for Nov. 6
WILMINGTON — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — will present their ninth-annual Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. The concert is free, and...
Cemetery tour deemed a success
The 2022 “History Comes Alive in the Washington Cemetery Tour” on Saturday, Oct. 15 was a tremendous success. It was a beautiful fall evening for our participants to enjoy exciting stories of bygone days. The tour began at the Commission on Aging, where participants were able to witness a Civil War camp, learn about decorated serviceman James A. Ducey and then be sent off on their tour, after a departure speech give by Clarence Cooper himself. There were 17 stops at the Washington Cemetery and at one of those stops, the Judy Chapel, participants were able to tour the chapel.
Heating assistance available
The Ohio Department of Development and Community Action Commission of Fayette County want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which started on Nov. 1, 2022.
Miami Trace’s Pfeifer, Fliehman All-FAC cross country
GREENFIELD — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its annual cross country meet Saturday, Oct. 15. The meet was held at John Mitchell Memorial Park in Greenfield, hosted by the McClain Tigers. Hillsboro won the high school girls title and Chillicothe won the high school boys race. The Miami Trace...
We have our marching orders
II Timothy 2:1, “Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.”. The first order is to be strong. Paul, writing to Timothy says, “My son, we need strong men, leaders who will not back down. Not physical strength, but strength that comes from the grace of God.” Paul knew that there would be times when Timothy would want to quit.
Blue Lion Student-Run Credit Union to open in Nov.
Atomic Credit Union is excited to announce the opening of the Blue Lion Student-Run Credit Union. Washington Court House City Schools will officially open its student-run credit unions on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey said, “I am thrilled that Washington Court...
Willing to go to new levels
If we want to get rid of the tormenting spirits of depression, anxiety, panic, low self-esteem and every other dark and heavy spirit that comes against us, then we are going to have to be willing to move to new levels of spiritual maturity. We can’t stay in the same...
MT’s Pfeifer qualifies to Regional cc meet
Miami Trace High School senior Kaelin Pfeifer is the only cross country runner from Fayette County still competing in the 2022 postseason. Coming off her fourth place finish at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet in Greenfield on Oct. 15, Pfeifer competed in the Division II District meet at Rio Grande Saturday, Oct. 22.
