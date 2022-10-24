The 2022 “History Comes Alive in the Washington Cemetery Tour” on Saturday, Oct. 15 was a tremendous success. It was a beautiful fall evening for our participants to enjoy exciting stories of bygone days. The tour began at the Commission on Aging, where participants were able to witness a Civil War camp, learn about decorated serviceman James A. Ducey and then be sent off on their tour, after a departure speech give by Clarence Cooper himself. There were 17 stops at the Washington Cemetery and at one of those stops, the Judy Chapel, participants were able to tour the chapel.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO