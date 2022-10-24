Read full article on original website
Related
Hilltop
Homecoming Band Tunnel Showcases Legacy of the SHOWTIME Band
HU! You know! Howard University holds its status for being an illustrious HBCU, and their homecoming is an event that people from across the country look forward to attending. Students, alumni, families and friends reunited on The Yard to enjoy the lively atmosphere. Musical performances, food, giveaways and games, all in one place banded together by a love for Howard.
Hilltop
Photo Essay: Once a Bison, Always a Bison.
Howard University hosted its first in-person homecoming since the pandemic, with the hopes of reminding those in attendance of who the real HU is. And as usual, Howard alum sought to show up and show out. Once a bison, always a bison.
Hilltop
Howard University Hosts Its First Yardfest in Years, Welcoming Chloe and Halle Bailey
Howard University hosted its first major Yardfest since 2019. Alumni, students, Bison parents, vendors and other kinds of visitors crowded on the Yard to eat food, shop clothes and accessories and listen to artists perform on the stage in front of Founders Library. On Oct. 21, about 50 product and...
Hilltop
Popular Street-wear Fashion Company Visits Howard University in Support of HBCUs
Street-wear inspired fashion company, Downtown Locker Room (DTLR) stopped by Howard University for its annual HBCU college tour for a pre-show of the Harvard vs. Howard football game. The concert featured upcoming hip-pop artists Kali and King Combs. The night started with an interactive hype-man battle. Five girls from the...
Iconic DC hat designer Vanilla Beane dies at 103
DC native and milliner Vanilla Beane has died, she was 103.
Hilltop
Homecoming 2022 ‘Mec Gala’ Fashion Show Dazzled and Impressed
This year’s Homecoming student fashion show aimed to gleam and shimmer with impressive outfits and dazzling visuals. The annual fashion event, the Met Gala, inspired the show, with Howard University naming its event the “Mec Gala.”. Maiz Lawson, a senior TV and film student minoring in photography from...
Hilltop
Howard University Celebrates Homecoming Game Day with Annual Community Parade
Howard University kicked off its Homecoming game day with the annual community parade on Saturday, Oct. 22. Festivities began at the administration building and traveled through Northwest D.C. Families, vendors and alumni stood along Georgia Avenue as the parade brought life back to the Howard community after two years of...
Nottingham MD
THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces 25th anniversary celebration
NOTTINGHAM, MD—This fall, THE AVENUE at White Marsh will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Established in 1997, THE AVENUE was designed to provide a main street feel, with buildings resembling a train station, city hall, a fire station, and small shops. In a 1997 article printed in The Baltimore Sun, Doug Dollenberg, president and chief executive of Nottingham Properties, Inc., was quoted as saying “We are trying to create a sense of community here.”
Local Audubon Group Picks New Name, Seeking Distance From Racist Namesake
The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions. Now, the local nonprofit formerly known as the Audubon Naturalist...
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
Firefighters fight blaze at historic Blues Alley Club in Georgetown
WASHINGTON — Firefighters responded to the Blues Alley Club Tuesday evening for the report of a fire. Officials confirm that the fire broke out at 1073 Wisconsin Avenue NW just before 7 p.m. It started on the roof, but has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported. Two firefighters...
sheenmagazine.com
Consquilla Carey Master Cosmetologist, And CEO & Founder Of CC’s Beauty Institute
Consquilla is living out her dream. She’s the owner of Affordable Styles Hair Salon in Baltimore, MD, and CC’s Beauty Institute, in Richmond VA. Her journey was not easy by far. Tell us a little about yourself. Who is Consquilla?. I am a mom of a 28-year-old college...
hotelnewsresource.com
Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf Hotel Opens
Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Pendry Washington DC – The Wharfl. Located along The Wharf, a mile-long waterfront destination set on the Potomac River, Pendry Washington DC features 131 guestrooms and suites; three signature dining and bar concepts, including a pool terrace and rooftop cocktail lounge with panoramic views; Spa Pendry; a state-of-the-art fitness center; curated art collection and 7,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.
mocoshow.com
The Blair Witch Project: Created by Wheaton High School Graduate and Filmed Primarily in MoCo
With Halloween almost here, it’s the perfect time to watch some scary movies. Did you know that the first installment of the Blair Witch franchise, The Blair Witch Project (1999) was primarily filmed right here in Montgomery County?. In the indie supernatural horror, three film students camp in the...
kmmo.com
AREA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HONORED AS 2022 NAESP NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED PRINCIPAL
Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
mymcmedia.org
Remembering Chief Charles Moose
During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
baltimoremagazine.com
At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day
Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
Hilltop
State of the University Address Reaffirms Howard’s Master Plan
President Wayne A.I. Frederick’s State of the University Address detailed the promise of Howard’s future for students, faculty and staff and the campus community. The address conveyed a University with many successes that took place this year yet still present with challenges. On Oct. 21 beginning at 11...
fox5dc.com
Families rally to save Bowie school from closing
Prince George’s County families rallied Monday to save a local school from closing. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts attended the rally and spoke to Pointer Ridge parents and students.
Comments / 0