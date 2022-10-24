ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hilltop

Homecoming Band Tunnel Showcases Legacy of the SHOWTIME Band

HU! You know! Howard University holds its status for being an illustrious HBCU, and their homecoming is an event that people from across the country look forward to attending. Students, alumni, families and friends reunited on The Yard to enjoy the lively atmosphere. Musical performances, food, giveaways and games, all in one place banded together by a love for Howard.
Hilltop

Photo Essay: Once a Bison, Always a Bison.

Howard University hosted its first in-person homecoming since the pandemic, with the hopes of reminding those in attendance of who the real HU is. And as usual, Howard alum sought to show up and show out. Once a bison, always a bison.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Homecoming 2022 ‘Mec Gala’ Fashion Show Dazzled and Impressed

This year’s Homecoming student fashion show aimed to gleam and shimmer with impressive outfits and dazzling visuals. The annual fashion event, the Met Gala, inspired the show, with Howard University naming its event the “Mec Gala.”. Maiz Lawson, a senior TV and film student minoring in photography from...
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces 25th anniversary celebration

NOTTINGHAM, MD—This fall, THE AVENUE at White Marsh will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Established in 1997, THE AVENUE was designed to provide a main street feel, with buildings resembling a train station, city hall, a fire station, and small shops. In a 1997 article printed in The Baltimore Sun, Doug Dollenberg, president and chief executive of Nottingham Properties, Inc., was quoted as saying “We are trying to create a sense of community here.”
WHITE MARSH, MD
DCist

Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103

Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotelnewsresource.com

Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf Hotel Opens

Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Pendry Washington DC – The Wharfl. Located along The Wharf, a mile-long waterfront destination set on the Potomac River, Pendry Washington DC features 131 guestrooms and suites; three signature dining and bar concepts, including a pool terrace and rooftop cocktail lounge with panoramic views; Spa Pendry; a state-of-the-art fitness center; curated art collection and 7,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.
WASHINGTON, DC
kmmo.com

AREA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HONORED AS 2022 NAESP NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED PRINCIPAL

Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Remembering Chief Charles Moose

During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day

Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
Hilltop

State of the University Address Reaffirms Howard’s Master Plan

President Wayne A.I. Frederick’s State of the University Address detailed the promise of Howard’s future for students, faculty and staff and the campus community. The address conveyed a University with many successes that took place this year yet still present with challenges. On Oct. 21 beginning at 11...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy