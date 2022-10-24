ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
honolulumagazine.com

We Tried It: Hōkūlani Imaginarium at Windward Community College

What: A 40-ft diameter dome planetarium with 84 seats. Who: Two high-energy five-year-old boys and their parents. When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. You are probably familiar with the planetarium at Bishop Museum, but did you know there is one on a windward college campus open to the public? For your next family flick day, skip the movie theatre and head over to Hōkūlani Imaginarium for weekly shows ranging from space to ocean exploration, and even dinosaurs. Plus, your kids will think it is too cool to sit in the seats of a real college classroom.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

A walking tour all about plumeria in Hawaiʻi with local expert Richard Criley

University of Hawaiʻi professor Richard Criley takes Hawaiʻi Public Radio on a walking tour of a UH research station plumeria plot in Waimānalo on Sept. 2, 2022. Lady Bird Johnson, the wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, planted plumeria trees 66 years ago at the East-West Center in Mānoa. It was a nod to her legacy of conservation and beautification of nature. The trees now tower over visitors, having grown past 40 feet.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Staffing Shortages Forces Popular Restaurant To Cut Hours

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu Challenged with Labor Shortages Announces Temporary Modified Hours. Beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will be operating with modified restaurant hours throughout the month of November. Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will open Monday-Thursday from 10a-8p, and Friday-Sunday from 7a-9p. Breakfast items such as Breakfast Special Plates, Pancakes, French Toast, and Fried Rice will not be available Monday-Thursday. Similar to many other businesses in Hawaii and across the country, Rainbow Drive-In has been challenged with labor shortages and continues to find it difficult to hire qualified workers. “For months, many of our employees have been working well over their normal scheduled days and hours.” says Chris Iwamura, 3rd Generation owner and CEO of Rainbow Drive-In. “The purpose of this modified schedule is to give our employees time to rest and recover. We did our best to operate business as usual, but ultimately, the health and well-being of our employees is our number one priority.”
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Freon leak prompts evacuation of Costco in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Costco Warehouse store in Kalihi has been evacuated due to a Freon leak, Thursday afternoon. Honolulu fire crews were called out to the store, located in the 500 block of Alakawa Street, just before 2 p.m. following reports of a chemical odor emanating from inside.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding

Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy