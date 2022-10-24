Read full article on original website
Makaha Learning Center to provide job opportunities
Providing opportunities for the community through trade-based education: that's the mission of the Makaha Learning Center.
Hiker rescued on Diamond Head Summit Trail
Thanks to a good Samaritan who called 911, the Honolulu Fire Department was able to rescue a hiker stranded and injured.
The story of Mauna Loa, the princess and the volcano
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
Residents worried Koko Head Shooting Complex contaminated with lead
Honolulu's only public shooting range is nestled beneath Koko Head. It's been shut down for over a month.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HART aims to open first leg of rail soon, but concerns remain over cracks in column
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are trying to open the first leg of Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project in the coming months. But there’s still concern over the concrete that supports the line. A crucial piece of that is making sure the issue of the cracks on the hammerhead structures...
Tractor crash affects traffic on Nimitz Hwy
A motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has closed Nimitz Highway at the westbound H-1 onramp, according to transportation officials.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City moves forward with project to install ‘bus only’ lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says the new street plan for Kuhio Avenue is designed to make the road safer, but residents believe it will do the exact opposite. That means only one lane in each direction will be open to commuters. “I think it’s kind of ridiculous. The traffic...
KITV.com
Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a building permit at its Ala Moana Center restaurant
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A, which opened its first restaurant on Oahu just last week, has been cited by Honolulu regulators for building out its space at Ala Moana Center’s Makai Market food court without a building permit, KITV4 News has learned. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of...
Numerous windward showers, some heavy, continue to move through the islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surge in shower activity is expected for the islands through this weekend. Most showers will be focused on windward areas, with leeward spots seeing the occasional spill-over. Showers will be mostly light to moderate, with a small fraction being heavy at times.
honolulumagazine.com
We Tried It: Hōkūlani Imaginarium at Windward Community College
What: A 40-ft diameter dome planetarium with 84 seats. Who: Two high-energy five-year-old boys and their parents. When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. You are probably familiar with the planetarium at Bishop Museum, but did you know there is one on a windward college campus open to the public? For your next family flick day, skip the movie theatre and head over to Hōkūlani Imaginarium for weekly shows ranging from space to ocean exploration, and even dinosaurs. Plus, your kids will think it is too cool to sit in the seats of a real college classroom.
Kapaa Quarry Road to be closed for filming
Portions of Kapaa Quarry Road will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 23 for a movie production to film a car stunt, according to city officials.
hawaiipublicradio.org
A walking tour all about plumeria in Hawaiʻi with local expert Richard Criley
University of Hawaiʻi professor Richard Criley takes Hawaiʻi Public Radio on a walking tour of a UH research station plumeria plot in Waimānalo on Sept. 2, 2022. Lady Bird Johnson, the wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, planted plumeria trees 66 years ago at the East-West Center in Mānoa. It was a nod to her legacy of conservation and beautification of nature. The trees now tower over visitors, having grown past 40 feet.
KITV.com
Staffing Shortages Forces Popular Restaurant To Cut Hours
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu Challenged with Labor Shortages Announces Temporary Modified Hours. Beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will be operating with modified restaurant hours throughout the month of November. Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will open Monday-Thursday from 10a-8p, and Friday-Sunday from 7a-9p. Breakfast items such as Breakfast Special Plates, Pancakes, French Toast, and Fried Rice will not be available Monday-Thursday. Similar to many other businesses in Hawaii and across the country, Rainbow Drive-In has been challenged with labor shortages and continues to find it difficult to hire qualified workers. “For months, many of our employees have been working well over their normal scheduled days and hours.” says Chris Iwamura, 3rd Generation owner and CEO of Rainbow Drive-In. “The purpose of this modified schedule is to give our employees time to rest and recover. We did our best to operate business as usual, but ultimately, the health and well-being of our employees is our number one priority.”
KITV.com
City issues notice to homeowner over tree damaging sidewalk
A winding, hillside road in the Tantalus area of Honolulu, much of Round Top Drive is shrouded by monkey pod trees. But in addition to providing shade, the large plants also sometimes interfere with nearby public infrastructure.
KITV.com
Freon leak prompts evacuation of Costco in Kalihi
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Costco Warehouse store in Kalihi has been evacuated due to a Freon leak, Thursday afternoon. Honolulu fire crews were called out to the store, located in the 500 block of Alakawa Street, just before 2 p.m. following reports of a chemical odor emanating from inside.
Movie to shut down parts of Kapa’a Quarry Road
Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 27. Kapa'a Quarry Road will be host a car crash scene for a movie.
PHOTOS: Waikiki Beach in the late 1940s, early 1950s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
KITV.com
Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding
Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
Nurse shortages and full hospitals continue to impact state’s healthcare system
As one ambulance leaves, another one drives in, signs of busy times at hospitals.
Expect increase in air traffic noise: Marine Corps Base Hawai’i
Honolulu residents along the H-1 and H-2 will notice an increase in air traffic noise as the MV-22 Osprey return from deployment in Australia.
