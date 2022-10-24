Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Says He Is Bray Wyatt’s Father
Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules VIP live event. The Boogeyman is one of many who has his sights set on the former Universal Champion. Following his return, fans speculated about who Bray Wyatt would face and who would be his first challenger. However, it appears that Bray Wyatt has already found someone willing to challenge him.
stillrealtous.com
Shane McMahon Threatened To Fire WCW Star When He Joined WWE
After WWE acquired WCW fans waited patiently for the WCW stars to arrive on WWE programming. Buff Bagwell made his debut with WWE when he faced Booker T on the July 2, 2001 episode of Raw, but things quickly went south for Bagwell. During a recent interview with Chris Van...
411mania.com
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch's Career Before Signing With The WWE
Becky Lynch has carved out her place in wrestling history as a multi-time WWE Women's Champion and the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event. What some fans may not know is that Lynch had a completely different occupation before joining WWE. The Dublin native began wrestling at the...
ringsidenews.com
Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger For NXT Title Could Be Surprising Choice
Bron Breakker is still the NXT Champion coming out of Halloween Havoc, but there is no shortage of challengers in NXT. Apollo Crews originally debuted for NXT in 2014. After spending a couple of years in NXT, he finally moved to the main roster where he rose to prominence in the pandemic era. He even ended up winning the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship within a span of 12 months.
AJ Styles picks his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling including Hulk Hogan but NO Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock
WWE star AJ Styles named Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan as two superstars he thinks would be worthy of gracing a wrestling version of Mount Rushmore. The iconic American National Memorial sculpture features the carved heads of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Former WWE...
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On Rumored Plans For Eddie Guerrero Match
When Shawn Michaels returned to in-ring action at "SummerSlam" 2002 after a four-year absence, "dream matches" once thought improbable were suddenly possible. Over the next eight years, many of those "dream matches" occurred as Michaels faced a "Who's Who" of pro wrestling icons: Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and more. One match that was rumored but never happened was Michaels against Eddie Guerrero.
itrwrestling.com
Austin Theory’s 50-Day Streak Ends During WWE Raw
Although he’s currently Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory hasn’t been the luckiest man in WWE, being on a lengthy losing streak that saw the former EVOLVE Champion losing to the likes of Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley. The streak was snapped on the latest broadcast of WWE Raw, with Theory besting Mustafa Ali in singles competition.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
wrestlingrumors.net
Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push
That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Blasts Former WWE Star’s Time In AEW
Jim Cornette has commented on one former WWE star’s time in AEW, branding them a “disappointment since the start.”. Malakai Black exploded into AEW following his release from WWE and made a name for himself instantly as he laid out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his Black Mass spin kick. Black then entered into a feud with Rhodes that saw him pick up two big wins over The American Nightmare.
stillrealtous.com
Former Superstar Confirms Talks With WWE
WWE returns are all the rage right now as Triple H’s regime has been bringing former stars back to the company on a regular basis. It’s been a while since fans have seen Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young, on WWE programming, but according to him he’s still in contact with the company.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Signs Former NXT Superstar To Full-Time Contract
AEW has a loaded roster full of talent, and it just keeps growing. Now, AEW has another addition to their roster to report. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that AEW inked a deal with Josh Woods. He comes from a rich background in pro wrestling, including NXT. This...
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Breaks Silence On Social Media Following AEW All Out
CM Punk’s post-show rant following AEW All Out will likely be talked about for years to come. Shortly after he won the AEW World Championship CM Punk took shots at Adam Page, MJF, Colt Cabana and The Elite before getting into a physical altercation with The Elite backstage. Since...
