Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Amy Porreca, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Porreca, 57, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. Mrs. Porreca was born September 27, 1965, in Sharon, a daughter of Robert and Elizabeth “Betty” (Chisholm) Yingling and later graduated from Sharon High School.
27 First News
Richard M. “Doc” Borrelli, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. “Doc” Borrelli, 87, of New Castle passed away peacefully Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, in his home. Mr. Borrelli was born January 19, 1935, in New Castle, a son of the late Francisco and Jenny (Panella) Borrelli. A lifelong area...
27 First News
Billie E. James, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie E. James, 86, of North Lima, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman surrounded by her family. Mrs. James was born on May 11, 1936, in New Middletown, a daughter of John and Dorothy (Baun)...
27 First News
Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, originally of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, presently of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away at 2:43 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 with his son, daughter and son-in-law by his side. He was 83 years old. Mr. Ritter was born on June 2,...
27 First News
Mary Ann (DuBois) Neider, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (DuBois) Neider, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh after a brief illness. She was 83. Mrs. Neider was born January 27, 1939, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Peter M. and Elizabeth (Herrmann) DuBois. She...
27 First News
Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, age 64, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Salem, a son of the late George and Lois Knavel Van Fossan. Bob is a...
27 First News
William “Tiny” Campbell, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. William “Tiny” Campbell will be held Friday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m., at Redeemed Sanctuary in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Mr. William “Tiny” Campbell, Wheatland, Pennsylvania entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Sharon Regional...
27 First News
Shanta “Shonnie Bell” Thomas, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Shanta L. Thomas will be held Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd., in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Thomas departed this life Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Friends may...
27 First News
Edward Sverchek, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Sverchek, 92, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, October 22, after a brief illness. Mr. Sverchek was born July 2, 1930, in Sharon, a son of the late John and Mary Sverchek. Ed was a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School. He served in...
27 First News
Dorothy L. DiLullo, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. DiLullo, 90 of Lake Milton, died early Wednesday morning, October 26 at her residence. Dorothy was born August 29, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Benjamin) McKendrick and lived most of her life in this area. She...
27 First News
Dora Mae Root, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora Mae Root passed away Thursday morning October 27, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by love. Dora was born January 22, 1934, daughter of Alfred Palumbo and Jeannette Miller. Dora enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing cards, and cheering on the Cleveland Indians. Her real...
27 First News
Richard D. White, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. White, 76, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Hospice of Nevada. Mr. White was born August 26, 1946, in Sharon, a son of the late Charles and Betty (Ogden) White. He graduated from Sharon High School and...
27 First News
Dorothy J. Kraus Kovacs, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Kraus Kovacs, 96, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at Hospice House. Dorothy was born January 18, 1926, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Ashman and Hazel Conkle Ashman and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
27 First News
Carol Ruth Earl, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ruth Earl, age 66, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born on November 20, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Floyd Everett Johns, Jr. and Ida...
27 First News
Elverna King, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elverna King, 96, of Campbell, transitioned from her earthly labor to eternal peace on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Mrs. King was born August 21, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ira and Augusta Myers Morrison.
27 First News
David G. McComb, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. McComb, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of the Youngstown area, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born June 17, 1953 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Ethel (Orenic) McComb and was a lifelong area resident until 2019 when he moved to Indiana so that he could spend more time with his son and his family.
27 First News
Carol Ann Ford, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Carol Ann Ford passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born July 16, 1963. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Ann Ford, please visit our floral store. A...
27 First News
Keith L. Book, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith L. Book passed away Tuesday, October 25. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 1, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel where a memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. To send flowers to the family of Keith, please...
27 First News
Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., 49, of Warren, died on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 26, 1973 to Madeleine L. Carr and George F. Carr to a family of seven. He was educated in the Gary Indiana school system graduating from William...
27 First News
Margarite L. “Peggy” Baron, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margarite L. “Peggy” Baron, 97, of Sharpsville, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Comments / 0