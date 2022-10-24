Read full article on original website
buffaloscoop.com
Handcraft your holidays at Rochester’s Christmas in the Country event
The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returns to the Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, for the ultimate holiday shopping experience from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will feature 150 artisans and artists from across the country displaying and selling their unique handcrafted creations including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and holiday gift items galore!
Rochester International Jazz Festival club passes on sale Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will take place from June 23 through July 1 in 2023, and passes to the venue’s highlight series will be for sale Friday. This will mark the 20th annual festival. You can order online here, or call 585-454-2060 for early bird prices, though festival producers […]
thevictorvoice.com
Brunch at the Village Bakery
With its delicious breakfast options to its wide range of lunch selections, you could never go wrong with going to the Village Bakery and Cafe. Starting off as one small business fourteen years ago now has branched off into three new shops across the Rochester area. The popularity started to grow as soon as it first opened. People were astonished with a wide variety of goods to choose from including their selection of food allergy safe options. Although they are known for their sweet treats and savory goods, they are also known for their strong history of good customer service. As seen from the online reviews and ratings of 4.5 out of 5, it has happy and valuable customers.
Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 to hold first ever Fall Food Truck Festival
Families, students and community members from the school are invited for an evening of music, games and an array of food truck offerings.
macaronikid.com
FREE Membership for 1 year to the JCC Rochester!
Join our inclusive and welcoming community that has a focus on family fun with drop-in areas like PlayGym, a family pool, youth and recreation activities and fun events every weekend!. We're hosting two family open houses, Sunday October 30th from 9:30-11:30am (magic show at 11!) and on Saturday, November 5...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua
Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
gvpennysaver.com
Spook Hill, Canandaigua
A gravity-defying phenomenon, Spook Hill is the stuff of folklore, an uncanny bend in the earth where gravity seems to be reversed. Situated in the wooded countryside of Yates County, not far from Canandaigua Lake, this “gravity hill” can be found by heading south on Newell Road, starting at what appears to be the bottom of a hill, just before a driveway to the west and Spike Road to the east.
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
Uniting and Healing Through Hope kicks off Thanksgiving food drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County has officially kicked off their third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Community and church leaders gathered Tuesday to promote the drive, which will provide food to families in need this Thanksgiving holiday. The founder of Uniting and Healing Through Hope, Clay Harris, says this […]
19th Ward residents in Rochester lose another vital part of the community
He says the prescriptions will be moved to another store on Chili Avenue which is a little over two miles away.
Construction for 2023 PGA Championship already underway
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester and Oak Hill will be the first PGA Championship site ever to begin venue construction in the fall. Buildout for a PGA Championship is usually a three month job, but the weather in western New York will likely be a hindrance to construction in February. Work has already begun on […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Oct. 30, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Mayor Malik Evans says Rochester has a growing problem of homelessness and it’s contributing to the violence. The city is partnering with local organizations and the county to provide shelter and services to those in need. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, you’ll hear what neighborhood...
Legally blind janitor wins NYSID ‘Employee of the Year’
Roger Youngs has a condition called "aniridia," meaning he was born without irises. Pupils cover most of his eyes.
rochesterfirst.com
Mobile 4D ultrasound business in Rochester brings elective experience right to your home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For new or present moms that are looking for a way to allow friends and family to see the baby before it’s even born, Rochester Institute of Technology alumna Jenny Kron started the first and only ultrasound business in Rochester that can make that happen.
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Karen Jablonski
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a third grade teacher at Listwood Elementary in the West Irondequoit School District. You can hear the excitement inside Miss Karen Jablonski’s classroom before you even step foot in the door. “She’s exuberant and excited to be at school,” Listwood Elementary Principal Gayle Pavone […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Showers on Wednesday afternoon with cool nighttime winds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday’s weather will feature a nice morning followed by increasing clouds and some showers in the afternoon. Rain will arrive around 3 p.m. and end at about 6 p.m. The wind will increase throughout Wednesday with some 30 mph gusts overnight ushering in cooler weather for Thursday and Friday.
NYS Music
Danielle Ponder Gives Rochester a Whole Lotta Love at Water Street Music Hall
Danielle Ponder returned to Rochester for her first show after her major label debut, Some of Us Are Brave. She was back after crisscrossing the country as Marcus Mumford’s opener along with numerous festival dates. But on this night, she was no opener and she needed no warmup, this night belonged to Danielle Ponder and no one else.
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Rochester
No one ended up hitting the jackpot Wednesday, bringing the grand total to an estimated $800 million for Saturday's drawing.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
The Fall Into Canandaigua event is Saturday: Here's what you need to know
CANANDAIGUA — ‘Tis the season — for Halloween and fall, that is. The Downtown Canandaigua Business Management Association Inc. (BID) is presenting the 37th annual Fall Into Canandaigua event, which takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Downtown Canandaigua and which will include fun activities for the entire family.
