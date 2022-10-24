Adult, child killed in Clackamas County car crash

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An adult and child both died in a one-car crash on Sunday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to a report of a crash around 5 p.m. on South Dryland Road in unincorporated Clackamas County.

A 911 caller said they heard a crash and then saw fire coming from a pickup truck down an embankment. The caller also reported that three occupants were trapped inside the car.

The vehicle was located by first responders, who reportedly concluded that the truck had traveled down an embankment on the east side of the roadway. The truck reportedly had severe front-end damage and authorities say they believe the truck struck a large tree in the roadway.

The adult and child passengers were declared deceased at the scene.

A third person in the vehicle — another child — survived and was taken to a local hospital. It’s not clear if they sustained any injuries.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

