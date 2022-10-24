ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

NorthWestern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) _ NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Monday reported earnings of $27.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 42 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $335.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, NorthWestern expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.30.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.35 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWE

