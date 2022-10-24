BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allison Majeski, 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Boardman on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Allison raised her two children in Connecticut, had a home in Fort Lauderdale and traveled extensively throughout Europe and the world. She returned to Boardman, Ohio in her later years to be close to her son and sisters.

