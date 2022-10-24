ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

fox13news.com

Study: Tampa Bay area residents missing work due to mental health

TAMPA, Fla. - A new survey by Tampa Bay Thrives looks at the community’s perceptions, practices, and experiences related to mental health. Seven in 10 people said they experienced at least one poor mental health day during the past month, 10% of respondents reported missing work. "To take the...
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay area hospitals keep close eye on local RSV cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of children across the country admitted to hospitals for respiratory syncytial virus is spiking. "We’re having this unusual viral season going on. It kind of really started with the RSV," Professor of Health at the University of South Florida Dr. Jill Roberts said.
10NEWS

NHC: 2 disturbances have increasing chances of developing in the Atlantic

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Don't let your guard down quite yet thinking that you can leave the concerns of hurricane season in the rearview mirror. While there doesn't look to be a concern for the United States, there are still two areas the 10 Tampa Bay Weather Team continues to monitor for potential tropical development.
fox13news.com

Families preparing for Thanksgiving could be impacted by nationwide turkey shortage

TAMPA, Fla. - With Thanksgiving approaching, poultry farmers in Florida are warning that a nationwide turkey shortage could impact families' dinner tables and wallets. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the avian flu outbreak is the major reason behind the decline in the country's turkey population. The virus has killed about six million turkeys, which is roughly 14% of the total U.S. turkey population.
Uncovering Florida

10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid

Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area police K-9s train at water park to catch bad guys

LARGO, Fla. - Some very good police dogs had a "splashing" good time on the job. K-9s and their handlers from Pinellas Park police and Largo police joined forces for water training Wednesday night. The K-9 teams met up at the City of Largo's Highland Recreation Complex, which includes a...
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things happening around town! In addition to all the awesome things going on this weekend, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite pumpkin patches […]
fox13news.com

Expenses for some Thanksgiving staples see large increase

TAMPA, Fla. - Some Thanksgiving staples, like butter, flour, and canned fruits are reporting some of the largest annual increases ever, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Butter and margarine are up more than 30%, flour is up 24%, frozen bakery products like pies increased by 20%, canned...
fox13news.com

Bay Area organization expands foster family village

TAMPA, Fla. - Most people have heard the African proverb, it takes a village to raise a child and one Bay Area organization is taking that message to heart for foster families. New Life Village is a one-of-a-kind safe haven to get children out of the foster care system. "The...
Bay News 9

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL

