Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Study: Tampa Bay area residents missing work due to mental health
TAMPA, Fla. - A new survey by Tampa Bay Thrives looks at the community’s perceptions, practices, and experiences related to mental health. Seven in 10 people said they experienced at least one poor mental health day during the past month, 10% of respondents reported missing work. "To take the...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay area hospitals keep close eye on local RSV cases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of children across the country admitted to hospitals for respiratory syncytial virus is spiking. "We’re having this unusual viral season going on. It kind of really started with the RSV," Professor of Health at the University of South Florida Dr. Jill Roberts said.
Florida housing inventory increases alongside prices in September, new data shows
Florida home prices are increasing side-by-side with continued housing inventory supply. Higher mortgage levels are putting affordability in question.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area leaders push for change to prevent deadly pedestrian crashes
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida remains one of the deadliest places for pedestrians in the country, and recent crashes in the Tampa Bay area are calling attention to the need for change during National Pedestrian Safety Month. The Tampa Bay area’s weather makes it easy to be outside, but it can...
When are kids going trick or treating in Tampa Bay?
While some neighborhoods host alternative trick-or-treat events and traditions, most cities don't dictate when and where kids can take to the streets.
Crisis Center of Tampa Bay looks to fill several call center positions
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said an influx in mental health and suicide calls has created a desperate need to fill call center positions.
10NEWS
NHC: 2 disturbances have increasing chances of developing in the Atlantic
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Don't let your guard down quite yet thinking that you can leave the concerns of hurricane season in the rearview mirror. While there doesn't look to be a concern for the United States, there are still two areas the 10 Tampa Bay Weather Team continues to monitor for potential tropical development.
WFLA
Tracking the Tropics: NHC increases formation chance for disturbance near Caribbean
Two disturbances in the tropics are still being monitored, and now have a better chance of formation, according to the National Hurricane Center.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
fox13news.com
Families preparing for Thanksgiving could be impacted by nationwide turkey shortage
TAMPA, Fla. - With Thanksgiving approaching, poultry farmers in Florida are warning that a nationwide turkey shortage could impact families' dinner tables and wallets. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the avian flu outbreak is the major reason behind the decline in the country's turkey population. The virus has killed about six million turkeys, which is roughly 14% of the total U.S. turkey population.
10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid
Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
fox13news.com
Florida counties under FEMA deadline to get reimbursed for Hurricane Ian debris pick up
TAMPA, Fla. - Piles of debris still stick out weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and some Tampa Bay area neighbors feel the same frustration. Local municipalities know people want their yards back. "I know people want it to be gone faster. Just know we're working seven days a...
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
WKRG News 5
Tampa, Miami reported highest annual home price increases in US
The housing market continues to fluctuate, with Tampa one of the most expensive cities for home prices growth in the US.
Richard Scott
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area police K-9s train at water park to catch bad guys
LARGO, Fla. - Some very good police dogs had a "splashing" good time on the job. K-9s and their handlers from Pinellas Park police and Largo police joined forces for water training Wednesday night. The K-9 teams met up at the City of Largo's Highland Recreation Complex, which includes a...
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things happening around town! In addition to all the awesome things going on this weekend, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite pumpkin patches […]
fox13news.com
Expenses for some Thanksgiving staples see large increase
TAMPA, Fla. - Some Thanksgiving staples, like butter, flour, and canned fruits are reporting some of the largest annual increases ever, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Butter and margarine are up more than 30%, flour is up 24%, frozen bakery products like pies increased by 20%, canned...
fox13news.com
Bay Area organization expands foster family village
TAMPA, Fla. - Most people have heard the African proverb, it takes a village to raise a child and one Bay Area organization is taking that message to heart for foster families. New Life Village is a one-of-a-kind safe haven to get children out of the foster care system. "The...
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
Comments / 0