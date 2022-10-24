Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Evansville man gifted with at-home wheelchair ramp following serious crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
104.1 WIKY
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
WIBC.com
Officer Helps Deliver Baby Near Univ. of Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind.--A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a...
wevv.com
Florida man charged in Evansville mall assault that sent victim to the hospital
A man was arrested in Evansville, Indiana in connection with an attack at a local mall that sent another man to the hospital. Police say the assault happened back on Oct. 17 at Eastland Mall, where an older man was assaulted and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say that the victim had been struck in the face, causing him to fall over and lose consciousness.
14news.com
Dozens of double rainbow photos sent in by viewers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several viewers spotted bright rainbows Tuesday in many parts of the Tri-State. It was in the evening around 5:30, and many even captured a double rainbow. The views came after our rainy day, and the position of the sun allowed for those bright colors to pop.
wevv.com
Evansville Police on scene of a shooting on Herbert Ave.
Evansville Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in 2300 block of Herbert Ave. Dispatch confirms the call came in around 8:30 p.m for a shooting. We have a crew on the scene and will keep you updated on air and online.
14news.com
USI officer and first responders deliver baby on side of road
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Southern Indiana are giving a shout-out to one of their public safety officials, as well as other area first responders after they say a baby was delivered on the side of the road. It happened Wednesday around 7 a.m. near eastbound...
Life-saving devices make their way to local first responders
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday, dozens of local first responders and emergency organizations received donations that could help further save lives. Deaconess’ ‘”HeartSaver” program donated 150 AED’s to the agencies. In total, the Evansville Police Department were given 17 AED’s and the Henderson Police Department received 34. Officials with Henderson Police say they now have […]
Lost wallet makes journey back home
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Losing a wallet during a football game would cause many people to lose hope. One man in Newburgh did, until a good Samaritan came along. “I thought I lost all of my money and the thoughts of identity theft started going through my head,” says Greg Day. Day and his wife took […]
k105.com
Wanted man facing drug charges in Ohio Co.
A man with a warrant has been arrested on drug charges by Ohio County deputies and drug task force members. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force “explored Leroy Lane,” just off Taffy Road about eight miles north of Hartford.
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
14news.com
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested for child neglect, after police say she left two young children alone. Police say a driver found a six-year-old and a two-year-old walking alone down Riverside Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Monday. The man got the children off the road and...
wevv.com
Evansville vegan restaurant gets new life with ownership change
A vegan restaurant in Evansville recently slated to close because of rising inflation among other reasons, will stay open after someone stepped up to buy the eatery. The next ownership group will be the third for the restaurant. It went through an ownership change last summer. Flourish Plant-Based Eatery is...
14news.com
Renovations underway at League Stadium in Huntingburg
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A bit of baseball and Hollywood history is getting an upgrade. We’re talking about League Stadium. That’s the stadium in Huntingburg that was also featured in the iconic movie A League of their Own. The prep work is underway for new lower level stadium...
Vandalized food boxes moved in Lynnville
(WEHT) - The food and book donation boxes that were vandalized twice this year in Lynnville have been moved in an attempt to prevent future incidents.
14news.com
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
14news.com
Semi overturns in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert for drivers Thursday morning in Perry County. Deputies say the entrance ramp to eastbound I-64 at State Road 37 was closed because of an overturned semi. It happened before 4 a.m. The scene is now cleared.
Low Cost Cat Spay & Neuter Clinic Coming to Evansville in November For Final Clinic of 2022
If you have cats you need to get fixed, a low-cost clinic is coming to Evansville in November. If you are a pet owner, one of the most important things you can do to help the pet overpopulation crisis is to get your pets spayed and neutered. Whether your pets are indoor pets, outdoor, or a mix of both, spaying and neutering your pets is the easiest way to help control the pet population.
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We’re just two weeks away from Election Day, but time is running out to cast your absentee ballot in the Tri-State. This comes as early voting is underway at some Evansville libraries. A Missouri community is mourning today after a deadly school shooting. Authorities say the 19-year-old...
14news.com
Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoplifting is typically a self contained crime, but Central City Police say this one escalated quickly. Officers say they were investigating a case of shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects, 34-year-old William Bolton and 31-year-old Whitney Settle, trying to get away in a pickup truck.
Comments / 4