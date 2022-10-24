Read full article on original website
Related
Jessa Duggar Seewald's Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Worried For Her Son
The stars of the reality show "Counting On" got plenty of experience in parenthood. As part of the famous mega-family of 19 kids, the oldest Duggar daughters were part of a "buddy system" in which they helped raise their younger sibs (via In Touch Weekly). Even so, that hasn't stopped them from facing their share of challenges and doubts with their own children. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has worried about her son's apparent speech delays, and had him evaluated. Jill Duggar Dillard's new baby was born a couple of weeks premature, and spent some extra time in the hospital (via the Dillard Family website). Now, another Duggar daughter has revealed a scary mom crisis.
Anna Duggar's Anonymous Childhood Friend Is Baring All The Family Gossip Online
The following article contains references to child abuse. Once a reality TV star, Anna Duggar is now living a nightmare. Her husband, Josh, of "Counting On" fame, is serving a 12-year sentence on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (via NPR). With seven children to support — the youngest being just one year old — and no job to speak of, Anna is seemingly relying on the kindness of family and friends. It's hard to say how Anna Duggar is really doing, but a childhood friend is explaining how their mutual upbringing relates to her possible state of mind now.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Leslie Jordan Once Gave Meghan Markle And Prince Harry An Important Message
As celebrities reacted to the death of Leslie Jordan, Queen Dolly naturally said it best. Dolly Parton penned an emotional message about Jordan, giving the beloved actor one of the best tributes out of anybody. The country icon took to Instagram to share her grief about Jordan, posting a poignant and powerful message. "Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him," she began.
Get A Sneak Peek At The Cover Of Prince Harry's New Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry's memoir will launch on January 10, titled "Spare." It's a safe bet that "Spare" isn't a love letter to the royal family. If the book's brilliant title doesn't give away, its cover will. The "Spare" cover features a close-up of Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as he stares right into the camera. The stunning and dramatic photo of Harry sends a strong message about the book. Royal insiders are flabbergasted at the name of Harry's book, and fans can almost feel the flop sweat coming from Buckingham Palace.
How Princess Anne Honored Her Mother On Her Highly-Anticipated Visit To Uganda
Princess Anne is back to performing her royal duties just a month after the heartbreaking death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth. The monarch's only daughter set out on an ambitious 4-day trip to Uganda with her husband, Sir Tim Laurence. Royal expert Omid Scobie tweeted some of the stops they...
Designer Has Her Say In Meghan Markle's 'Montecito Jumpsuit' Controversy
Earlier this week, the Daily Mail published the first photos of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, out and about since her latest controversy — and caused another one in the process. When Meghan Markle told Paris Hilton the relatable reason she quit "Deal or No Deal," she probably wasn't expecting to become public enemy No. 1 yet again, but that's precisely what happened. By sharing her alleged mistreatment at the hands of producers, the duchess caused a firestorm on social media.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Celebrate 30 Years Of Sheila Carter With Favorite Character Moments
There's no villain in the world of daytime television like Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Her list of crimes on "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Young and the Restless" is largely unmatched, with her reign of terror currently going as strong as ever. Her latest stint into everyone's lives has been one for the books, with the wrongdoings and delusions growing by the day. Sheila's most recent return on "Bold" began with a bombshell reveal that she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, ruining the ending to Finn and Steffy Forrester's (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) fairytale wedding (via Soap Central).
A Complete Look At Millie Bobby Brown's Relationship History
Millie Bobby Brown's debut in Netflix's "Stranger Things" put her on the map to become one of her generation's most famous and influential actresses. Ever since portraying the character Eleven alongside Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and others in 2016 (via IMDb), Brown has gone on to be featured in multiple other shows and movies. Aside from her time on the Netflix show, Brown can be seen in "Enola Holmes," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "Modern Family," and "Grey's Anatomy," and is set to be featured in "Enola Holmes 2" (via IMDb).
TikTok Stands Divided Over Prince William's Unique Laugh
Prince William has long been considered one of the top three most popular royals, along with the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry (via British Heritage). Could a new video of the Prince of Wales giggling while seemingly not knowing he's being filmed hold the answer as to why?. The...
The List
59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0